One week after coach Ed Orgeron watched LSU’s offensive line allow too much pressure during the team’s first preseason scrimmage, he thought the group “had some protection problems but got better” during the last full scrimmage LSU will hold before its season opener against UCLA.

LSU’s defense controlled the beginning of the scrimmage Saturday afternoon much like it did last week, Orgeron said, but then LSU’s first- and second-team offenses maintained a couple drives, creating a more even performance on both sides of the ball inside Tiger Stadium, which was closed to the public and media.

“Overall,” Orgeron said, “I thought the offense had a better day today, scored points and made some big plays.”

The scrimmage marked the end of one phase of preseason camp. Classes begin Monday, altering the practice schedule, and at the same time, LSU will begin focusing on UCLA. At the end of the week, LSU will stage a mock game to fully complete preseason practice.

LSU planned to practice in full pads Thursday, but Orgeron said “we had too many guys hurt,” forcing the team to only wear helmets. The Tigers then held a walkthrough the day before the scrimmage.

How many players missed practice last week was unclear. LSU hasn’t held a viewing period since last Monday because inclement weather repeatedly moved the team indoors.

Statistically during the scrimmage, Orgeron said starting quarterback Max Johnson went 11 for 19 with 125 yards and one touchdown. Freshman backup quarterback Garrett Nussmeier completed 18 of 32 passes for 308 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

At one point, Orgeron said Nussmeier completed a 60-70 yard throw on fourth-and-27, one of a few highlights.

“Right now, I feel good that Max is our starting quarterback and Garrett is behind him,” Orgeron said. “But I think Garrett is going to be one great quarterback. He is dynamite.”

The Tigers scrimmaged without junior running backs John Emery Jr. and Tyrion Davis-Price. Earlier this week, Orgeron said Davis-Price tweaked an undisclosed injury that has affected him most of camp, adding LSU would have to monitor him throughout the season. Davis-Price also missed the first scrimmage.

Orgeron did not say why either player missed Saturday’s scrimmage or if their status could be affected against UCLA.

Their absences gave more opportunities for freshman running backs Corey Kiner and Armoni Goodwin, who have received growing praise for weeks. Kiner rushed for 15 yards on five carries. Goodwin had 25 yards on six carries. Sophomore Josh Williams gained 66 yards on seven attempts.

“These young running backs have been out there every day,” Orgeron said. “Tyrion and John have been off and on. Again, I believe in them. They’re great backs. But we need some consistency out of both of them and we really haven’t gotten it in camp.”

Last week, protection from the offensive line emerged as a concern and focus for LSU’s upcoming practices. Orgeron planned to watch film that day to review the linemen’s technique, trying to ensure the players understood what LSU’s coaches had taught them.

Injuries along the offensive line — Orgeron has described most of them as “nicks and bruises” — made LSU adjust its practices at times this week to prevent any more absences. Right guard Chasen Hines has been out, and backup Anthony Bradford suffered a lower body injury last Tuesday. Orgeron said he would miss about a week.

Despite all of that, Orgeron thought Saturday the position group had improved, though it still needed to make strides before the first game.

“We’ve got to shore up our protection,” Orgeron said. “I think the next two weeks we’ll get most of our guys back, hopefully, and I think we’ll be fine.”