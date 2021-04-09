Another domino has fallen for the LSU basketball team.

It wasn’t a surprise at all when junior forward Darius Days announced Friday afternoon that he's putting his name in the NBA draft for the second consecutive year.

Days is the third member of Will Wade's team to make the announcement in the past three days, following sophomore forward Trendon Watford on Wednesday and junior guard Javonte Smart on Thursday.

Days' decision leaves freshman guard Cam Thomas as the only member of LSU's "Big Four" this season that has yet to address his future.

But Thomas, who is being projected as a mid-first round pick in the July 29 draft, is likely to follow suit soon.

In making his announcement in an Instagram post, Days did not indicate whether he would hire an agent as Watford and Smart did this week.

In doing so, Days could be leaving the door open for a possible return for what would be his senior season.

A 6-foot-7, 245-pounder, Days did a little bit of everything at a high level in three seasons with the Tigers.

Actually, he did a lot of everything in helping LSU to a 68-27 record and what would have been three consecutive NCAA tournaments had the 2020 event not been canceled by the COVID pandemic.

The affable Days earned a reputation as a player who did the dirty work on a consistent basis.

It was a trait that was widely admired by his teammates and Wade, who time and again praised Days for doing the things that don’t necessarily show up in the box score the next day.

Whether it was getting a timely offensive rebound, blocking a shot, running the floor, or diving for loose balls — a Days specialty — he was usually up to the task. He also had a knack for burying high-arcing 3-point shots.

“He’s a huge part of what we do. … He’s one of the guys we’ve got that really affects the game on both ends,” Wade said last month. “He’s the one guy we’ve got that really dives on the floor, makes some hustle plays, goes for loose balls.

“All that stuff just isn’t as front of mind with some guys," he said. "So he really adds a lot to our team on both ends when he’s out there and playing hard.”

A native of Raleigh, Florida, Days proved to be an accurate shooter in making nearly 50% of his field-goal attempts over his three-year career.

He hit 48.5% from the floor as a freshman, then knocked down 48.6% and 51.9% the past two seasons — shooting a career-best 40.0% on 3s this year.

Days produced career-highs with 11.6 points and a team-leading 7.8 rebounds a game in starting all 28 games he played in. He missed one game with a sprained ankle.

Days finished third in the Southeastern Conference in overall rebounding, ranking third in defensive rebounds and sixth on the offensive glass.

Days scored a career-high 24 points in a win over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville in the Tigers’ season opener.

He also had 20 points to go with 12 rebounds in a victory over Ole Miss in the SEC tournament quarterfinals.

The former IMG Academy standout had eight double-doubles this season and 16 for his career, which was the most by any active SEC player at the end of the 2021 campaign.