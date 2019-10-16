Count it once, twice, and it checked out: everyone who was supposed to be at LSU's session of open practice Wednesday afternoon was there.
Of course, there are the notable exceptions of injuries.
Safety Todd Harris and offensive linemen Kardell Thomas and Thomas Perry have all been nursing injuries that could keep them out for the season, plus true freshman Kendall McCallum entered the NCAA transfer portal last week.
Other than that, LSU had full participation in practice — an unusual circumstance, especially in the middle of a season.
"Yeah, that's about as healthy as we've been," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday morning on the SEC teleconference, when addressing the health of his team.
LSU nose tackle Tyler Shelvin and reserve offensive lineman Donavaughn Campbell both returned to practice after missing the open portions on Monday and Tuesday.
Injured starting wide receiver Terrace Marshall participated in his second straight full-pads practice since having foot surgery Sept. 22, the morning after LSU's 66-38 win at Vanderbilt.
Orgeron has said that he does not have a timeline for Marshall's return, but he added this week that he would not be available for LSU's game at Mississippi State on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
"He's going to do some individual this week," Orgeron said Monday, "but he's not ready to play yet."
Dare Rosenthal practiced at first-team left tackle for the second straight day, which further indicates he will be once again starting in place of regular starter Saahdiq Charles, who has missed three games due to what Orgeron has called "coach's decisions."
Rosenthal has started in two games — Northwestern State and Utah State — although he did not record any snaps in LSU's 42-28 win over Florida on Saturday.
The first-team offensive line in LSU's open portion of practice Wednesday was as follows: LT Rosenthal, LG Adrian Magee, C Lloyd Cushenberry, RG Damien Lewis, RT Austin Deculus.
The second-team offensive line was as follows: LT Jakori Savage, LG Ed Ingram, C Chasen Hines, RG Donavaughn Campbell, RT Badara Traore.
Players missing from the open portion of LSU's practice:
- Todd Harris, S, junior
- Kendall McCallum, LB, freshman
- Kardell Thomas, OG, freshman
- Thomas Perry, OT, freshman