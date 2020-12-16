Tiger Stadium: lsu football stock
Advocate file image of Death Valley.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Alabama has flipped its second recruit from LSU.

Four-star wide receiver JoJo Earle, formerly committed to LSU, announced that he is signing with Alabama.

Earle was expected to wait until February to make his decision, but, instead, he switched his pledge to the Crimson Tide.

The Tigers still have signed four receivers:

  • Deion Smith (nation's No. 10 WR)
  • Chris Hilton (nation's No. 11 WR)
  • Malik Nabers (nation's No. 42 WR)
  • Jack Bech (nation's No. 57 WR)

ABOUT JOJO EARLE

  • FROM: Aledo, Texas; Aledo High School
  • POSITION: wide receiver
  • MEASURABLES: 5-9.5, 170 pounds
  • COMPOSITE RATINGS (247 Sports): No. 48 nationally; No. 5 at position; No. 10 in Texas

