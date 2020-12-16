Alabama has flipped its second recruit from LSU.

Four-star wide receiver JoJo Earle, formerly committed to LSU, announced that he is signing with Alabama.

Earle was expected to wait until February to make his decision, but, instead, he switched his pledge to the Crimson Tide.

The Tigers still have signed four receivers:

Deion Smith (nation's No. 10 WR)

Chris Hilton (nation's No. 11 WR)

Malik Nabers (nation's No. 42 WR)

Jack Bech (nation's No. 57 WR)

ABOUT JOJO EARLE

FROM : Aledo, Texas; Aledo High School

: Aledo, Texas; Aledo High School POSITION : wide receiver

: wide receiver MEASURABLES : 5-9.5, 170 pounds

: 5-9.5, 170 pounds COMPOSITE RATINGS (247 Sports): No. 48 nationally; No. 5 at position; No. 10 in Texas

As former LSU Tigers leave the program on the first day of the NFL draft, coach Ed Orgeron is adding to the future.

