1. WHAT WE LEARNED
LSU is a shell of the team that won the 2019 national championship. OK, we’ve known that for awhile, but Saturday night’s soggy loss to Texas A&M proved it. A week after a gritty win at Arkansas, LSU took a step up in class against the No. 5-ranked Aggies and confirmed the fears of every Tiger fan: LSU has gone from heavyweight to lightweight.
2. TRENDING NOW
The LSU offense. The Tigers had a lot of built-in handicaps: Myles Brennan at quarterback and playing in the rain on the road against one of the SEC’s top defenses. Usually it’s the LSU defense that’s been the issue, but the Tigers couldn’t consistently run the ball and when they made the big play (TJ Finley’s 31-yard pass to Kayshon Boutte) it was reviewed off the board.
3. FINAL THOUGHTS
Two straight weeks the LSU defense has shown signs of improvement. A good sign for the Tigers, but it’s not worth much if the offense is going in the opposite direction. There is genuine and justified fear in LSU land this week as No. 1 Alabama comes to town after dispatching an Auburn team 42-13 that routed LSU 48-11 in October. Buckle up.