LSU senior gymnast Ruby Harrold has been named to the Southeastern Conference Community Service team for gymnastics for her efforts in the Baton Rouge area, the conference office announced Wednesday.
Harrold, who concluded her career as a three-time All-American on vault and bars, led the charge of the squad's community service efforts. She has compiled more than 150 hours of service in the Baton Rouge area.
A native of Bristol, England, the 2016 British Olympian has volunteered with her team at the McMain's Bike Event and Blue Ribbon Soiree. Harrold also spent time volunteering at Highland Elementary School and Gardere Community School as a reading partner.
The SEC sponsors community service teams for all 21 league sports. Each sport's community service team looks to highlight a student-athlete from each school who gives back to their community in superior service efforts.