After a loss to Baylor that was riddled with sloppy defensive play, LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson was asked whether the third-base position was a question mark for the Tigers.
“Yes, yeah, we’ve got to get better there,” said Johnson, nodding his head.
The team committed five errors in Sunday’s contest against Baylor, including one by third baseman Jack Merrifield, who also had one against Oklahoma two days prior. He’s had four so far this year at the position, third most on the team to shortstop Jordan Thompson (7) and second baseman Cade Doughty (5).
So far, the Tigers have committed 26 errors through their first 12 games, double the number they had last year through their first 12 games.
Merrifield’s second error at the Shriners Classic in Houston, which allowed Baylor’s Jack Pineda to reach third base in the bottom of the third inning, eventually led to the Bears capturing a 3-2 lead. A pinch hitter replaced Merrifield in the fourth, and redshirt sophomore Collier Cranford and sophomore Jacob Berry tried their hands at the position over the remaining five innings in the field for the Tigers.
Cranford started 12 games last year at second base and 11 games at shortstop in 2020. He’s played in eight games this year in the late innings as a shortstop in place of Thompson. Sunday was his first time playing third at LSU.
He caught a foul ball in the seventh inning, the same inning that included a double error by Doughty and a drop by Thompson. Josh Stevenson went in as a pinch hitter in the top of the eighth for Cranford, and Berry took over at third in the bottom of the eighth.
Berry has started at both third base and right field this season. He technically hasn’t tallied an error, he has struggled to record routine outs in both positions. The Arizona transfer played the majority of his games at designated hitter last year, seeing limited time at third base — and it shows.
Berry missed a line drive hit down the left-field line by Texas’ Ivan Melendez in the top of the seventh inning on Saturday, then dove too early for a fly ball to right field by Baylor’s Cortlan Castle, which bounced past him for an RBI triple.
Doughty had 51 of his 58 starts last year at third base, while the other seven were at second. Doughty has struggled at second, though, where he oftentimes has had trouble connecting with first baseman Tre’ Morgan on throws.
In the bottom of the seventh against Baylor, Doughty dropped a groundball and overthrew Morgan, committing both a fielding and throwing error on a play that allowed two runners to advance into scoring position.
“That's just literally, simple playing catch,” Johnson said after the Texas game. “There's not a drill that we need to do to clean that up. It's just catching the ball, maybe playing a little freely with more confidence, but we'll keep working on it.”