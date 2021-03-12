LSU continues its series against UTSA on Saturday. Below is some key information about the game.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: SECN
ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 15 by Collegiate Baseball. UTSA is unranked.
RECORDS: LSU is 12-3. UTSA is 5-4.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU — Jr. RHP Landon Marceaux (2-0, 0.00 ERA, 17.0 IP, 0 BB, 21 SO); UTSA — So. RHP John Chomko (0-0, 1.59 ERA, 5.2, IP, 3 BB, 6 SO)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Landon Marceaux enters this game with a streak of 17 straight scoreless innings. How long can he keep it going? The Roadrunners have hit the ball well this season, bringing a .320 team batting average into the series, and pose the greatest threat yet to score against Marceaux. But he has played the best baseball of his career thus far. If he maintains the streak all the way to conference play, it'll be quite the start.