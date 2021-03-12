BR.utsalsu.031321 135.jpg
LSU infielder Jordan Thompson (13) completes the front end of a double play, but holds up on the throw to first in the second inning of LSU's game versus University of Texas-San Antonio Friday night in LSU's Alex Box Stadium.

 PHOTO BY PATRICK DENNIS

LSU continues its series against UTSA on Saturday. Below is some key information about the game.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: SECN

ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 15 by Collegiate Baseball. UTSA is unranked.

RECORDS: LSU is 12-3. UTSA is 5-4.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU — Jr. RHP Landon Marceaux (2-0, 0.00 ERA, 17.0 IP, 0 BB, 21 SO); UTSA — So. RHP John Chomko (0-0, 1.59 ERA, 5.2, IP, 3 BB, 6 SO)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Landon Marceaux enters this game with a streak of 17 straight scoreless innings. How long can he keep it going? The Roadrunners have hit the ball well this season, bringing a .320 team batting average into the series, and pose the greatest threat yet to score against Marceaux. But he has played the best baseball of his career thus far. If he maintains the streak all the way to conference play, it'll be quite the start.

