It didn't take long for LSU to be reminded of its national championship win less than two months ago at the first day of spring football practice.

During a break in the day, Derek Stingley unstrapped his helmet and shook it.

Out flew an inch-long strand of purple confetti. It fluttered in the sunlight and wedged between a matted section of practice-field grass.

Derek Stingley just took off his helmet and shook this piece of confetti out.Yes, it’s from the national championship in the Superdome. #LSU pic.twitter.com/u4OmBgKaYr — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) March 7, 2020

The confetti strand had first fallen from the rafters of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Jan. 13, finding its way into Stingley's helmet as the true freshman cornerback soaked in LSU's fourth national championship in school history after beating Clemson, 42-25.

While head coach Ed Orgeron would rather the Tigers forget about 2019 and set their sights on 2020, Saturday's small reminder will undoubtedly be the first of many references to this past season's success.

For now, the Tigers have 13 practices left to get a jump start on next season, culminating in the program's spring football game on April 18 at A.W. Mumford Stadium at Southern University.

MORE LSU COVERAGE: