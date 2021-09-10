The LSU board of supervisors approved a resolution Friday afternoon to name the basketball court after former men's coach Dale Brown, ending a lengthy and controversial push to put his name on the hardwood.

From now on, Brown's name will grace the floor during basketball games inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The vote passed 12-3 after more than two hours of debate. Two substitute motions were also presented in the midst of the sometimes heated discussion.

When the resolution reached the board after a string of public comments, past chair Mary L. Werner argued there was a better way to recognize Brown that also acknowledged former LSU women's basketball coach Sue Gunter, a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame who has a statue at LSU.

Werner thought Brown defended students. She respected his accomplishments. But Werner felt disappointed no women came forward to speak on Brown’s behalf “because it's been told to me by Dale Brown supporters how much he supported women's athletics. Yet not one female basketball player or student-athlete appeared today to affirm that story.”

"We still can't raise a woman to the equal level of a man in this community," Werner said.

Werner thought the naming process should have gone through the student body. She also believed playing surfaces should be named for someone who won a national championship, something neither Gunter or Brown accomplished. Werner proposed recognizing Brown in a way that didn't name the court after him.

"I don't believe this is the appropriate honor at the appropriate time," Werner said.

After Werner’s comments, student board member Monica Aguilera proposed a substitute motion to name the floor "Gunter-Brown Court," a measure seconded by Werner. The resolution was defeated 12-3. Aguilera then asked to table the vote entirely, a motion that failed 11-4, as Brown had enough supporters, led by board members Collis Temple and Glenn J. Armentor.

“He changed the trajectory of the state of Louisiana and the mindset of all the stereotypical negativities,” said Temple, who endured racism throughout his career as the first black basketball player in LSU history. Temple played for Brown for two years. He said Brown defended black athletes, causing him to receive his own share of hate.

“So, I think we just need to move forward,” Temple said. “We've had 10 years to talk about it. The reason we talked about it for 10 years was because some folk didn't want to do it for this n*****-loving Dale Brown. It's time to get this done. He deserves it, and we need to vote.”

Brown, 85, coached at LSU from 1972 to 1997. He won four Southeastern Conference regular season titles, one conference tournament championship, reached 13 NCAA tournaments and made the Final Four in 1981 and 1986.

The four-time SEC coach of the year and 1981 national coach of the year, Brown's a member of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame. He finished 448-301, winning the most games by a men's basketball coach in school history.

Some have pushed for LSU to name the court after Brown for at least a decade. The idea gathered steam when the board of supervisors voted to have the school's naming committee examine naming the court after Brown in 2019, and earlier this year, the Louisiana senate passed a resolution sponsored by Sen. Stewart Cathey, R-Monroe, asking the board of supervisors to name the court after Brown.

Then last month, in the midst of public comments from faculty focused on COVID-19 protocols, television play-by-play announcer Tim Brando delivered a passionate speech to the board of supervisors pushing for them to name the court after Brown. He had to speak then because his role with FOX Sports required him to miss the meeting Friday morning.

Before the vote, nine people advocated to put Brown’s name on the court, including former players Durand “Rudy” Macklin, Ricky Blanton and Jordy Hultberg. They described Brown as someone who supported his players, especially those of color, and fought hypocrisies within the NCAA. Multiple people admired Brown for always calling them on their birthdays.

Armentor, one of the staunchest advocates for the motion, said supportive letters also came from former LSU coach Johnny Jones, sportscaster Bob Costas and former LSU basketball player Shaquille O'Neal.

But Brown had his detractors, in part because he never won a national championship. The NCAA also sanctioned the program in the final years of Brown’s career after former player Lester Earl told investigators Jones gave him money when he attended LSU for one season.

The NCAA investigation found no evidence Brown or his assistants paid Earl. It instead discovered a former booster gave him about $5,000. LSU received a three-year probation, loss of scholarships and one-year postseason ban.

Years later, Earl issued an apology to Brown, Jones and LSU. He said the NCAA pressured him into making false claims. A video of Earl’s admission was shown Friday before the vote.

Though the voting process lasted hours and received pushback until the end, Brown’s name will appear on the court at the next LSU basketball game.