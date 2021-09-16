All games on Saturday
No. 1 ALABAMA at NO. 11 FLORIDA
2:30 p.m. • CBS
Here we go with the first big game of the early SEC schedule. To no one's surprise, Alabama overpowered its first two foes. Yet, you wouldn't have known it considering how Nick Saban went off on his team last week. He knows they may not get away with those miscues in The Swamp.
NO. 22 AUBURN at NO. 10 PENN STATE
6:30 p.m. • ABC
It's not an SEC game for Auburn, but it just as well might be when you go to play Penn State in Happy Valley. The Tigers have gotten no resistance from the opposition in the first two weeks, but that will change on and off the field in State's annual full-stadium White Out game.
NO. 19 ARIZONA STATE at NO. 23 BYU
9:15 p.m. • ESPN
In an early-season matchups of 2-0 teams, BYU will try to prove it belongs in the polls after debuting this week with victories over Pac-12 members Arizona and Utah. A third straight win over a Pac-12 member would certainly make a few people sit up and take notice of the Cougars.
PURDUE at NO. 12 NOTRE DAME
1:30 p.m. • NBC
These old Hoosier State rivals have played 86 times, but none of those have come since 2014. Is Notre Dame ready to break out after winning its first two contests by a field goal — including its home opener vs. Toledo?. Based on that, 2-0 Purdue has to believe it has a chance.
TULANE at NO. 17 OLE MISS
7 p.m. • ESPN2
Despite all kinds of adversity and against all odds, a game Tulane team put up quite a fight and came close to pulling off a monumental upset Oklahoma a couple of weeks ago. This week, Willie Fritz's team gets yet another chance to knock off a talented, ranked team in Oxford.
