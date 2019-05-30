When sophomore pitcher Trent Vietmeier had an MRI performed on his throwing shoulder a couple weeks ago, doctors told LSU he had a significant injury, casting doubt on his availability for the rest of the season.

Now, as LSU begins the NCAA tournament Friday night against Stony Brook, it will have Vietmeier available in the bullpen.

"He's made a miraculous recovery," coach Paul Mainieri said. "I kid you not when I use that word. He must have been in mass every day."

+2 LSU baseball: Brandt Broussard ready for NCAA regional after injury halted hot streak Brandt Broussard spent the past week nursing his right arm, but LSU plans for him to start the NCAA regional.

The right-hander last pitched May 10 against Arkansas. He gave up six runs — five earned — and left in the middle of his outing with athletic trainer Cory Couture.

As LSU left for the Southeastern Conference tournament, Mainieri wondered if Vietmeier needed surgery. Vietmeier travelled with LSU because of increased roster limits. He did not pitch.

During LSU week at the SEC tournament, Vietmeier started throwing again. He kept throwing as LSU practiced this week, and he tossed a bullpen on Wednesday.

LSU names starting pitcher for regional opener against Stony Brook LSU will pitch freshman Landon Marceaux against Stony Brook in the Tigers' first game of the NCAA regional.

"Looked like the same old Trent Vietmeier," Mainieri said. "He was just a little tired after it because he's a little bit out of shape having not done anything for a few weeks.".

LSU now believes Vietmeier aggravated a previous injury, which doctors saw on the MRI. If that's the case, Mainieri said, he has pitched through it before.

With Vietmeier healthy, LSU has its entire bullpen available for the regional.

"When the game gets late," Mainieri said, "I'm going to feel pretty good about the guys we're going to be running out there."