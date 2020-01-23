Baylor coach Dave Aranda has hired away his first staff member from his former employer.
The former LSU defensive coordinator will hire LSU analyst Jorge Munoz as a wide receivers coach, according to multiple reports Thursday morning.
Munoz focused on offense in his two years in Baton Rouge, and he worked behind the scenes in the non-coaching role to help support LSU's record-breaking offense in 2019 along with offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and passing game coordinator Joe Brady.
The Athletic was the first to report the news.
Munoz is a former offensive coordinator at Louisiana-Lafayette, and LSU quarterback Joe Burrow credited and thanked him during his Heisman Trophy speech in New York.
Munoz was considered in some reports for the Oregon offensive coordinator position that eventually went to former Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead.
Munoz is the third coach to depart LSU coach Ed Orgeron's staff for full-time assistant coaching jobs after the national championship season. Kenechi Udeze, a defensive analyst, joined Vanderbilt this week as a linebackers coach, and graduate assistant John Decoster, who focused on tight ends, left to be a full-time tight ends coach at Old Dominion.