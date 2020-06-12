After turning in arguably the best season for a collegiate quarterback, former LSU star Joe Burrow was selected unanimously as the Allstate Sugar Bowl’s James J. Corbett Award winner on Friday morning.

The honor is presented to the top amateur athlete in the state of Louisiana.

Burrow, a native of Athens, Ohio, set an FBS record of 60 touchdown passes while leading the nation with 5,671 yards passing (an LSU and SEC record, and the third most all-time) while narrowly missing setting the FBS record for completion percentage — he finished at 76.3% after completing 402 of 527 attempts.

LSU hurdler Tonea Marshall wins female Corbett Award for state's top amateur athlete LSU track and field’s Tonea Marshall received the Allstate Sugar Bowl’s James J. Corbett Award on Thursday morning. The award is given to the …

Burrow led the Tigers to a 15-0 season, including a 42-25 win over Clemson in the College Football Playoff national championship. Burrow was named the Most Outstanding Player of the championship game after throwing for 463 yards and five touchdowns.

“I still can’t believe how everything came together for me at LSU,” Burrow said. “I had the opportunity to join an amazing team and together we reached and surpassed all of our goals. The state of Louisiana embraced me along the way and became a second home to me. To be recognized as the top athlete in the state is a tremendous honor and I want to thank my teammates and coaches as well as everyone who supported me.”

LSU coach Ed Orgeron praised Burrow's work ethic.

“I’ve never been around a player like Joe,” Orgeron said, “and obviously he’s very talented and he’s a leader, but day in and day out, he’s the same guy. Very focused. Focused on the task at hand. It’s about execution and winning and being great. The guy is a perfectionist. It does rub off on our football team. He’s an outstanding leader.”

For the season, Burrow earned nearly every national honor possible — the Heisman Trophy; AP National Player of the Year; the Manning, Maxwell, Walter Camp, Davey O’Brien and Johnny Unitas awards; and was a unanimous First-Team All-American and SEC Offensive Player of the Year.

Despite only playing two seasons at LSU after transferring from Ohio State, Burrow re-wrote the program's record books. He owns school career records for total yards (9,332), touchdown passes (76), completion percentage (.685), yards passing per game (305.9), 300-yard passing games (15), 400-yard passing games (4) and touchdowns responsible for (88; 12 rushing and 76 passing).

He finished his career having thrown for 300 yards in nine consecutive games and having completed 20 or more passes in 18 straight games, two more LSU records.

"Something that I've always been scared of is, that saying, 'There's always someone out there that's getting up earlier and working harder,'" Burrow said before the NFL draft in which he was selected No. 1 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals. "I've always tried to be that other person, when people say that, I try to be the guy that they're talking about."

Other finalists for the honor included Burrow’s teammate Ja’Marr Chase, Louisiana Tech’s Amik Robertson and UL’s Kevin Dotson.

"Joe means the world," Orgeron said after LSU won the national title. "He's one of the greatest players in LSU history. He's done so much for the state of Louisiana and LSU. We are so grateful for Joe Burrow."

+3 'This is for everybody': LSU caps perfect season with national title win over Clemson Cigar clippings were scattered on the locker-room floor, a haze of smoke flooded the air and LSU quarterback Joe Burrow emerged with a stogie …