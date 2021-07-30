Italy Athletics Golden Gala

Lafayette High graduate and former LSU star Armand Duplantis reacts after clearing 6.15 meters, the highest ever outdoor mark, during the men's pole vault competition at the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea IAAF Diamond League athletics meet in Rome, Sept. 17, 2020.

 AP PHOTO BY GREGORIO BORGIA

Former LSU pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis, the world indoor and outdoor record holder, will take what he hopes is the first step toward a gold medal in qualifying Friday.

Duplantis, competing for his mother’s home country of Sweden, will compete at 7:40 p.m. Friday in the qualifying round.

The 21-year-old Lafayette native is the heavy favorite to take the gold with a personal-record mark of 20 feet, 2 inches.

How to watch the Olympics

• Track and field events will mostly be in prime time on NBC, though the coverage is a mishmash of features, highlights, live events and tape-delayed broadcasts from Tokyo. Not all events will be broadcast live. Most of the early qualifying events will only be broadcast on streaming services Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

• Streaming: All events are streaming via NBCOlympics.com and Peacock (which has a free tier). If you watch via NBCOlympics.com, you need a cable login and password.

• There's a 14-hour time difference between Tokyo and Louisiana. So many events will air live during the overnight hours. Those events are typically only available via Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

