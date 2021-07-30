Former LSU pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis, the world indoor and outdoor record holder, will take what he hopes is the first step toward a gold medal in qualifying Friday.
Duplantis, competing for his mother’s home country of Sweden, will compete at 7:40 p.m. Friday in the qualifying round.
The 21-year-old Lafayette native is the heavy favorite to take the gold with a personal-record mark of 20 feet, 2 inches.
Why is Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis representing Sweden? There's a reason, but he's still a Louisiana guy
LAFAYETTE — Armand "Mondo" Duplantis was born and raised in Lafayette.
How to watch the Olympics
• Track and field events will mostly be in prime time on NBC, though the coverage is a mishmash of features, highlights, live events and tape-delayed broadcasts from Tokyo. Not all events will be broadcast live. Most of the early qualifying events will only be broadcast on streaming services Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.
• Streaming: All events are streaming via NBCOlympics.com and Peacock (which has a free tier). If you watch via NBCOlympics.com, you need a cable login and password.
• There's a 14-hour time difference between Tokyo and Louisiana. So many events will air live during the overnight hours. Those events are typically only available via Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.
When he was a senior at Lafayette High School, Armand “Mondo” Duplantis got bored of winning the pole vault every week by three or more feet.