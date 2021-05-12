The LSU track and field teams have had enough of the preliminaries.
After putting together a dominant outdoor season to this point, coach Dennis Shaver’s teams have their sights set on some bigger rewards over the next 31 days.
The LSU women have been at the top of the national ratings index all seven weeks this outdoor season and the men have had a grip on the top spot for all but one of those seven weeks.
So both teams will take a lot of momentum into the postseason, which begins with the Southeastern Conference championships Thursday through Saturday in College Station, Texas.
That’s the first step to what Shaver’s teams hope is a lofty spot on the awards stand at the NCAA championships set for June 9-12 in Eugene, Oregon.
That meet comes two weeks after the first two rounds of the NCAAs are contested May 26-29 in Jacksonville, Florida.
Winning individual events and team titles is a goal this weekend, but health is the main focus for Shaver.
“Being ready for the national meet is important, so keeping everyone healthy is the key,” he said. “We’ll have a much stronger chance to win there if everybody stays healthy.”
After a successful indoor campaign in which the men took second and the women were third at the NCAA championships in March, LSU is on a roll going into the conference meet.
The men’s team, which claimed the last SEC title in 2019 by 10 points over Florida, has six NCAA leaders and a total of 11 top-five marks going into this meet; the women have two national leaders and nine total top-five performances this spring.
LSU’s national leaders on the men’s side are Terrance Laird, 200 meters (19.81); Noah Williams, 400 (44.30); Damion Thomas, 110 hurdles (13.22); Sean Burrell, 400 hurdles (49.12); and JuVaughn Harrison, high jump (7 feet, 6½ inches) and long jump (27-8¼).
The LSU women sitting atop the national lists are Favour Ofili, 200 (22.30) and Tonea Marshall, 100 hurdles (12.53).
Even though a lower finish at the conference level doesn’t necessarily correlate to nationals because the competition and structure of the two meets are different, Shaver still puts an emphasis on the SEC championships.
LSU’s teams always feature more quality, which is good for nationals, while quantity is a key at the conference level.
Making it even though is the fact that eight SEC men’s teams and nine women’s teams are among the national top 25 ratings index.
“We’re trying to win both, but it’s just the way the meet sets up for us,” Shaver said. “But it doesn’t mean it can’t be done. Our men won this meet two years ago for the first time in 29 years, so we’re going to do everything we can to win here.”
SEC honors Gunnarsson
Lisa Gunnarsson, LSU's school record holder in the indoor and outdoor pole vault and reigning NCAA indoor champion, was named Wednesday the SEC women’s co-scholar athlete for outdoor track and field.
Gunnarsson, a mechanical engineering major who has a 4.139 GPA, is LSU’s first recipient of the prestigious award, shared the honor with Auburn distance runner Joyce Kimeli.