ATLANTA — First-year Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead has already had his "welcome to the South" moment.
It happens every time he steps out of his door and is smacked in the face by the Mississippi humidity.
But on Wednesday, Moorhead experienced his first "welcome to the Southeastern Conference moment" as he and his Bulldogs took their turn at SEC media days.
It's very different from the Patriot League media day he used to attend at the Green Pond Country Club during his head coaching days at Fordham University.
That was obvious from the throng of crimson-clad fans who lined the lobby of the College Football Hall of Fame to greet Alabama coach Nick Saban, who — much to Moorhead's delight — took his turn at the podium after the first-year Mississippi State coach.
"It would be like taking the stage and performing after the Beatles and no one is going to be in their seats and paying attention to what you're doing," Moorhead said.
Being ahead of Alabama on Wednesday was a good thing for Moorhead.
But if he really wants to make sure folks are paying attention, he'll need to find a way for his team to be ahead of the Crimson Tide on Nov. 10 in Tuscaloosa.
Mississippi State has lost to Alabama 10 straight years. Dan Mullen, who left Mississippi State for Florida after last season, never beat Alabama. MSU's last win over its nemesis was in 2007 under former coach Sylvester Croom.
"Certainly Alabama is the standard in our conference. ... And ultimately that's our biggest challenge as a program, is we're looking to elevate this program from good to great," Moorhead said.
The Bulldogs were consistent under Mullen and flirted with greatness in 2014, when Haughton native Dak Prescott had the team sitting at the No. 1 spot during the first season of the College Football Playoff.
That season included three straight top-10 wins over LSU, Texas A&M and Auburn. The Bulldogs started that memorable season 9-0 before Alabama derailed the ride, which ended with MSU losing three of its final four games.
Mississippi State was blown out the next two years by Bama but closed the gap last season before losing 31-24.
"We just came up short in the last minute," safety Mark McLaurin said. "It felt good knowing we were up. Things just didn't go our way late, and we didn't execute. They are a great team, and we have to be well-prepared and play for four quarters."
Moorhead has raised expectations.
Linebacker Gerri Green said he noticed that the first time he met his new coach.
Green and two of his teammates met Moorhead at the airport when he first took the job. The first thing their new coach told them was that they needed to know their ring sizes.
"That let us know that he means business," Green said. "That's the type of guy he is. The only way to get that is the work ethic behind it. You have to go over and beyond. That confidence he gives us is great, and I think it will be contagious to our team."
Mullen didn't leave the cupboard bare.
Defensive linemen Jeffrey Simmons and Montez Sweat — who should both be no-brainers on the preseason All-SEC team when it's announced Friday — anchor what should be a stellar defense. Nick Fitzgerald, one of the nation's top dual-threat quarterbacks, returns to run the offense.
So expectations are sky-high.
"When you're chasing a great program like Alabama and your goal is to come to the SEC Championship, you have to make sure that you're doing things on a daily basis that are going to give you an opportunity to compete with a team of that caliber," Moorhead said.
Mississippi State finished ahead of Bama on Wednesday.
Now the Bulldogs have to find a way to do it in November.