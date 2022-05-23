The opening in the Cal-State Fullerton dugout was only about four feet wide, but into it escaped the remainder of LSU’s softball hopes for as up-and-down a season as coach Beth Torina has witnessed for her program.
Tiger second baseman Sydney Peterson’s relay throw in a rundown — rundowns usually result in an out — bounced off a Fullerton player’s helmet and resulted in the two decisive runs in a 3-2 elimination loss in the NCAA regional at Arizona State.
That play isn’t the only reason LSU returned home after going 0-2 in a regional for the first time in its history, but it surely was emblematic of the way it unfolded. LSU finished 34-23, the fewest wins in any of Torina’s 11 seasons other than 2020 — the shortened COVID-19 year — and more losses than all but one other (24 in 2014, the last time LSU failed to win an NCAA regional.)
The 2022 season was one of fits and starts: a 5-5 start, followed by winning 14 of 15, followed by losing eight of 10, followed by winning 10 of 12 and ending with six losses in the last eight games.
“It wasn’t up to the standards we set, wasn’t what we wanted,” Torina said. “We had a lot of distractions, a lot of things we need to do better. We had a talented team and just couldn’t find a way to bring them together.
“They did grow. We got a little inconsistency out of them because of their youth.”
The good news is that the Tigers return all but one starter and have a primo six-player recruiting class waiting in the wings to fill in the gaps. And if you like patterns, that 2014 season was followed by three consecutive trips to the Women’s College World Series.
All-American Shelbi Sunseri, a key two-way player, will be a big loss but talent abounds on a team that had back-to-back recruiting classes of eight and nine players that created a roster logjam.
“We didn’t lose anybody the year after COVID-19,” Torina said. “It created a scenario where we had a lot of players who needed a lot of reps.”
Returning players include table-setters Danieca Coffey (.379) and Ciara Briggs (.368) in front of sluggers Georgia Clark (16 HR, 61 RBI) and Taylor Pleasants (12 and 48). Top pitcher Ali Kilponen (18-9, 2.29 ERA) and promising freshman Raelin Chaffin (6-2, 3.23), who shut out mighty Alabama in her first SEC start, also return.
Added to the mix will be catcher Maci Bergeron of Notre Dame in Crowley, the No. 2 player in the nation, Gatorade Player of the Year and a member of the U.S. Junior national team. Pitching will get a big boost from hurlers such as Sydney Berzon and Alea Johnson, Gatorade Players of the Year in Tennessee and Alabama, respectively.
With the backlog of talent, LSU is likely to have some significant attrition via the NCAA transfer portal, and Torina hasn’t ruled out the possibility of bringing players in.
But the returning group is a seasoned bunch that has “played the No. 1 and No. 3 strength of schedule in the nation in back-to-back years and have competed against them well the entire time,” Torina said. “They’ve been in the big situations. They have to get over the hump and produce in those moments.
“We want to get better every year so we’ll go back to the drawing board and see spaces where we can be better. I don’t think you’ll see the exact same process we’ve always done, but for the most part we know the system has worked and will work. We’re always trying to learn and grow.”