The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's home opener against McNeese State on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.

Wilson Alexander

LSU 45, McNeese 17

LSU has a lot to fix and will play without a handful of starters, but it’s still at another level than McNeese State. The Tigers have too much speed and size for this to be a close game. By the fourth quarter, LSU will play some of its backups as it tries using the next two weeks to improve before Southeastern Conference games begin.

Rabalais: Will Tiger Stadium truly feel like Tiger Stadium on Saturday night? When last we saw Tiger Stadium as Tiger Stadium, the real jet airplane engine loud, ground shaking, bourbon aftershave smelling Death Valley, …

Scott Rabalais

LSU 41, McNeese 23

The Tigers need to make big strides against the spirited but outmatched Cowboys, who lost to Division II West Florida last week. Their offense needs to be crisper, their defense needs not to look lost, and all this needs to happen quickly to get backups like QB Garrett Nussmeier game time. LSU wins, but not by enough to convince everyone they are on the road to redemption.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Sheldon Mickles

LSU 41, McNeese 20

This is just what the Tigers need to settle down and take a breath after that disappointing loss last week. Showing some improvement over the next two weeks in just about every facet of the game before starting SEC play on Sept. 25 is a must. Running the ball and stopping the run will be first and foremost this week, and they'll get it done.

+8 'We're Louisiana': LSU, McNeese State and two communities trying to survive after hurricanes When LSU and McNeese State play this weekend, Lake Charles and Ed Orgeron's hometown, Larose, will continue recovering from two devastating hurricanes.

Zach Ewing

LSU 51, McNeese 14

It seems impossible that a team that looked lost last week could beat anybody by 37, but this is a desperate bunch of Tigers facing a team without the talent or depth up front to expose the problems LSU had last week. After a slow start, expect plenty of big plays and a performance that restores some hope that LSU's season isn't lost just yet.