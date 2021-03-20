LSU needed more than seven minutes to score their second basket, but there was no evidence of that in the final score.

The Tigers dropped 49 points in the second half en route to a 76-61 victory, led by hot-shooting freshman Cam Thomas' 27.

Trendon Watford chipped in 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Days added 13 and 11 as LSU notched their first NCAA Tournament victory coached by Will Wade, setting up a likely matchup with top-seeded Michigan in the second round.

The Tigers were most dominant on the glass, outrebounding the Bonnies 49-30.

"Our rebounding was tremendous," Wade said after the game, noting that St. Bonaventure was 13-0 this season when outrebounding opponents.

"We knew coming into the game that was a huge stat, and for us to blast them ... on the glass, it was tremendous; it was huge."

LSU opened the second half how they finished the first, scoring the first seven points and holding St. Bonaventure scoreless as they extended their lead to as large as 16 points. The Bonnies never pulled any closer than 10 points the rest of the way.

Then the deep ball started pouring in. After ice-cold shooting throughout, the Bonnies hit triples on three consecutive possessions, two by Dominick Welch, split by a make from Jalen Adaway. But the scorching shooting did little to cut into the lead with Aundre Hyatt answering the initial pair with 3-pointers of his own. Those two shots along from the sophomore guard nearly doubled his season average, and he finished with a career-high 13 points along with 10 rebounds.

LSU kept the Bonnies at arm's length the rest of the way, led by Thomas' aggressive play and 20 second-half points.

"Just really, really proud of our guys," Wade said. "Just got to get back and get ready for another big one on Monday."

Both teams scuffled to start the game, combining to shoot 2-for-21 over the opening 7 minutes. The score was knotted 4-4 when the buzzer sounded for the media timeout at the 12-minute mark remaining in the first half.

After that ice cold stretch it was the Tigers who found their footing first, with 3-point makes on back-to-back possessions by Smart and Watford, both of whom were saddled with two early fouls. Darius Days stepped up next with a made 3-pointer as the Tigers slowly seized control with a 17-10 lead by the 7-minute mark on the back of a 10-2 run.

The Tigers continued to clamp down on the defensive end, opening up their first double-digit lead at 24-14. The Bonnies' offensive production picked up approaching halftime and led by Jarun Holmes' 8 points, but they finished the first half shooting just 24% from the field and trailing 31-24 at halftime.

Holmes finished with 18 points to lead the Bonnies.

Despite playing through foul trouble Watford and Thomas led the way for LSU with 7 points apiece in the opening half, and the Tigers bounced back from their 1-10 start from the field with 9-18 shooting the rest of the way and 35.7% shooting at the break.

The victory in the NCAA Tournament is the first for Wade, despite the Tigers' run to the Sweet 16 in his first year at the helm. He was suspended during that span, with the team coached by former Tony Benford.

LSU will next play on Monday against the winner between Michigan and Texas Southern, coached for former Tigers coach Johnny Jones. The time and network for that game is yet to be announced.