Naz Reid’s NBA dreams didn't become reality Thursday night — but it's likely not the last time you hear from former LSU star.

The 6-foot-10 power forward, the Tigers’ first one-and-done player since Ben Simmons turned pro in 2016, was not chosen with any of the 60 selections in the 2019 NBA draft.

Reid, a native of Asbury Park, New Jersey, was projected as high as the early second round in many mock drafts.

The fall was stunning for Reid, considering the McDonald’s All-American was being projected to go in the lottery as one of the draft’s first 14 picks when he came to LSU last June.

However, questions about his motor and how hard he played caused him to slip in mock drafts throughout his only collegiate season in Baton Rouge.

Reid's teammate Tremont Waters was the only Tigers player chosen in the draft, and heard his name called at No. 51 overall by the Boston Celtics.

While LSU coach Will Wade often complimented Reid for his hustle in games and willingness to remain in drills in practice sessions, Reid dropped into the second half of the first round in late March and into the top half of the second round recently.

Still, Reid was one of the keys to LSU’s 28-7 campaign that produced the school’s first Southeastern Conference regular-season title in a decade — earning him All-Freshman team honors from the league’s coaches.

Reid also helped LSU to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament, the first time that's happened since 2006.

A member of Kyle Macy's Freshman All-America team chosen for CollegeInsider.com, Reid was LSU’s second-leading scorer at 13.7 points a game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field.

He also averaged a team-high 7.2 rebounds.

Reid was especially effective late in the season when he averaged 14.4 points and 9.4 rebounds over the final 14 games with seven double-doubles.

