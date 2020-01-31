Despite the cooler temperatures ushered in with the new year, there was a heat wave Monday night at the F.G. Clark Activity Center, and it came courtesy of Southern’s men's and women's basketball teams.
The women got things going with a 55-46 win over Alabama A&M, their fourth consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference win. After a short break, the men did their part besting the Bulldogs 67-46 for their fifth win in a row.
The Jaguars look to continue their winning ways when they host Alcorn State on Saturday. The Southern women (8-11, 6-2), third in the SWAC, take on the fourth-place Braves (9-11, 5-3) at 3 p.m. Southern’s men's team (8-13, 5-3) is in fourth place and will play third-place Alcorn (9-11, 5-3) at 5:30 p.m.
As part of a league that features women's and men's doubleheaders for each conference playing date, single-day SWAC sweeps are common. And, with Southern sweeping its past four doubleheaders, it provides a measuring stick that shows the Jaguars are the hottest one-two punch in the league right now.
For Southern, the streak is its longest since 2014, when the Jaguars men and women swept five sets of games to open their SWAC schedule. That streak ended when the Southern men lost to Mississippi Valley, but they went on to win 10 of their first 11 conference games while the women opened with eight consecutive wins.
Texas Southern, with three consecutive SWAC sweeps, has been the closest to keeping pace with the Jaguars. Since Jan. 13, the sizzling stretch of games has lifted the Southern men from a tie for ninth to sole possession of fourth place in the standings. The Southern women were in a three-way tie for fifth and have moved into third place.
One of the keys to the women's win over Alabama A&M was the play of freshman forward Raven White. After struggling with foul problems through the first three quarters, White came up big in the fourth quarter scoring on a spin move in the lane and then converting a three-point play to give Southern a 49-40 lead with three minutes left in the game.
White also helped the Jaguars contain A&M post player Dariauna Lewis, who is second in scoring and rebounding in SWAC play. Lewis finished with 11 points and seven rebounds, both below her season averages.
“We had a game plan, and I just had to execute to help my team being that it’s my position,” White said of her defense against Lewis.
“My team just gave me the momentum to push through and play as hard as I can. They pumped me up, because I didn’t do so good in the first half. They kept getting on me to stay in the game, and we needed it.”
White finished with six points. The Jaguars were led by Jaden Towner (14 points), Brittany Rose (11 points) and Caitlin Davis (eight points, six rebounds).
Later, the Southern men flashed impressive defense in their 67-46 win over A&M. The Jaguars held the Bulldogs to 40.9% shooting from the field as their point total was 17 below their season average.
Twelve Jaguars scored, the most for Southern in SWAC play so far this season. Micah Bradford (13 points), Lamarcus Lee (11 points, six rebounds) and Darius Williams (seven points, eight rebounds) were among the leaders.