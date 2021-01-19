LSU senior JuVaughn Harrison was named the SEC Men’s Field Athlete of the Week on Tuesday afternoon, the league office announced.
A two-time national champion, five-time All-American and 2019 Bowerman semifinalist, Harrison opened up his 2021 season on Saturday at the Purple Tiger Invitational in the long jump. A native of Huntsville, Alabama, Harrison leaped out to an SEC-leading and NCAA No. 2 mark of 26-feet, 2¼ inches in the long jump to claim his first event title of the season. The mark is the third-best mark in the world for 2021.
Harrison and the LSU track and field team will be back in action this weekend at the Woo Pig Classic in Fayetteville, Arkansas.