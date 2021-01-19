Harrison2

LSU's JuVaughn Harrison celebrates after a clearance in the high jump at the NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas, in June. Harrison claimed the long and high jump titles, becoming the first male athlete to sweep those titles in the same meet in the 98-year history of the championships.

 Photo courtesy of LSU Athletics

LSU senior JuVaughn Harrison was named the SEC Men’s Field Athlete of the Week on Tuesday afternoon, the league office announced.

A two-time national champion, five-time All-American and 2019 Bowerman semifinalist, Harrison opened up his 2021 season on Saturday at the Purple Tiger Invitational in the long jump. A native of Huntsville, Alabama, Harrison leaped out to an SEC-leading and NCAA No. 2 mark of 26-feet, 2¼ inches in the long jump to claim his first event title of the season. The mark is the third-best mark in the world for 2021.

Harrison and the LSU track and field team will be back in action this weekend at the Woo Pig Classic in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

View comments