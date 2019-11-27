THE HEISMAN RACE
The odds of winning the Heisman Trophy continue to deepen for Joe Burrow, who has gone from 200-to-1 this summer to 1/30 now per an online betting service. Ohio State’ defensive end Chase Young is getting a lot of love from media for whom Burrow has become old news. But neither Chase, nor Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, won’t chase him down if Burrow can stay healthy and avoid a turnover fest against Texas A&M or Georgia (voting ends Dec. 9).
JOE BURROW
LSU SENIOR QB
HIS CASE: The first SEC quarterback with 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns passing in a season and remains on track to set an FBS completion percentage record (currently 78.9 percent). People keep talking about how someone can catch Joe, but Burrow isn’t cooperating.
ODDS: 1/30 (-3000)
THIS WEEK: Saturday vs. Texas A&M (6 p.m., ESPN)
JUSTIN FIELDS
OHIO STATE SOPHOMORE QB
HIS CASE: Fields has three chances to make a splash against Penn State, Michigan and in the Big Ten Championship Game. The first was a swing and a miss. Fields threw for 188 yards and two TDs but fumbled twice in a 28-17 victory.
ODDS: 8/1 (+800)
THIS WEEK: Saturday at Michigan (11 a.m., Fox)
CHASE YOUNG
OHIO STATE JUNIOR DE
HIS CASE: With 16.5 sacks, Young is getting pushed to break the QB Heisman stranglehold. His candidacy has headwinds, though: Fields will split some of the vote and Burrow is being touted as just as big a choice for No. 1 overall NFL draft pick.
ODDS: 14/1 (+1400)
THIS WEEK: Saturday at Michigan (11 a.m., Fox)
ON THE RADAR:
Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts, Sr.; Oklahoma State RB Chuba Hubbard, Soph.; Oregon QB Justin Hebert, Sr.; Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor, Jr.
Odds: BetOnline.ag