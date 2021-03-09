In the days following the release of Husch Blackwell's damning report on LSU's mishandling of sexual misconduct complaints, key players in Louisiana and out-of-state have responded to the investigation.

The 150-page report included three main findings: LSU did not follow federal laws, best practices or even its own policies in cases of reported sexual misconduct; LSU’s athletic department incidents were not properly reported; and LSU has never appropriately staffed its Title IX office, which investigates such allegations.

The aftermath of the troubling report's release resulted in a quick pledge to change policies. It also sparked on-campus protests, unpaid suspensions for two athletic department employees and Les Miles' departure from the Kansas football program. The university released a statement Monday that said the coach and Kansas had mutually agreed to part ways following sexual harassment allegations against Miles, which were also included in the report.

The news surrounding the investigation didn't stop on Tuesday, with two major Louisiana figures responding and more information on Miles' departure coming to light. Here's what you should know:

$2 million settlement for Miles

Miles isn't just out at Kansas, but he's pocketing $2 million still left on his contract, an agreement he and the team reached during their mutually-agreed parting.

The contract with Kansas states that Miles wouldn't have received a payout if he had been fired for "just cause."

Kansas athletic director Jeff Long also denied knowing about the allegations against Miles when he was hired on as the Jayhawks coach in 2018.

Ed Orgeron responds

In an interview Tuesday with ESPN's "Off the Bench," LSU Coach Ed Orgeron said he was "deeply saddened" by the report.

The investigation highlighted a significant case in which executive deputy athletic director Verge Ausberry didn't report former LSU wide receiver Drake Davis following a 2018 text message. The player told Ausberry in the message that he'd hit his girlfriend, former LSU tennis player Jade Lewis. Ausberry said Davis recanted the confession when they talked on the phone.

In other high-profile cases, LSU star running back Derrius Guice was accused of raping two women during his time on campus. His attorney has denied those allegations.

Both Guice and Davis were football players during Orgeron's reign as coach.

John Bel Edwards is 'mortified'

During a Tuesday news conference largely about the expansion of coronavirus vaccine eligibility, Gov. John Bel Edwards also commented on the sexual misconduct report.

He said the findings made him "sick to the stomach," but also added that he wouldn't second-guess the decision-making from Interim LSU President Tom Galligan, who suspended Ausberry and Miriam Segar without pay.

This information was pulled from original reporting by staff writers Andrea Gallo, Brooks Kubena and Mark Ballard.