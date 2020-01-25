AUSTIN, Texas — For the first 10½ minutes of Saturday’s game with Texas, LSU’s starting backcourt of Skylar Mays and Javonte Smart had two assists and zero points.
While it wasn’t the most productive start for that duo, LSU managed to build a modest five-point lead in its Big 12/Southeastern Conference Challenge matchup with the Longhorns.
With freshman forward Trendon Watford getting off to a fast start, LSU managed a double-digit halftime lead and a 16-point advantage on three occasions in the second half before the Tigers pulled out a 69-67 win.
The 6-foot-9 Watford scored 10 of LSU’s first 23 points and 12 of its first 28 in helping the Tigers to a 42-32 halftime lead, then finished off the Longhorns with two clutch free throws with 16.5 seconds remaining,
The result was a career-high 22 points on a 9-of-15 shooting night, helping Watford surpass by one the 21 points he had in a two-point win over Arkansas on Jan. 8.
He also picked up six rebounds and three assists, and some high praise from Texas coach Shaka Smart.
“He’s a talented kid; he uses his size and body control,” Smart said. “We did not have a great matchup for him early on. He does a really nice job playing with poise, and when you cut him off on a drive spinning he just has really good body control.
“For them today, I thought Smart and Mays were really solid. But Watford was the one that made the whole difference for them offensively. There were some possessions where our guys did a nice job on him, but clearly not enough.”
The matchup Shaka Smart referred to came about because 6-9 forward Kamaka Hepa was injured and not available for the game.
When 6-5 guard Jase Febres was assigned to Watford initially on LSU’s first possession, the Tigers went right to him.
Watford responded with an easy shot at the basket, launching his big day.
“Yeah, I feel like I had the size advantage on (Febres), so we came out for the game and they ran the first play for me,” he said. “I felt like that’s what got me going in the first half, just seeing the ball go in made me more aggressive.
“My teammates really helped finding me in the spot that I score in. Credit to them for getting me the ball in the first half … I was just being aggressive.”
With two free throws and five field goals, the last one on a dunk following a steal by Mays, Watford gave the Tigers a 28-20 cushion which grew to as many as 14 points over the final 8½ minutes of the first half.
Watford then had LSU’s first two baskets of the second half for its first 16-point lead of the game.
He later missed a pair of free throws as Texas mounted a huge comeback, but he bounced back with two big field goals in the final 6:01.
The first, which came on an offensive rebound, doubled the lead after Texas had cut it to two with 6:30 to play. The second, which came off a pass from Mays, put LSU in the lead for good at 62-60 with 1:48 remaining.
His two free throws on a one-and-one opportunity with 16.5 seconds left, when his team was clinging to a two-point lead, all but iced its eighth win in a row.
“Bigtime,” Mays said of Watford’s play. “He puts the work in every day, he’s always shooting free throws after practice with Coach (Will) Wade. “He focuses on it and takes pride in it.
“At this point, we kind of expect him to make those two free throws. Credit to him and the work that he’s putting in.”