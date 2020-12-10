As LSU began its first offensive possession against Alabama last weekend, five underclassmen trotted onto the field, providing a glimpse at the team’s future and present personnel.
Within LSU’s first 11 plays, all but one involved an underclassman receiver or running back. The Tigers designed handoffs to sophomore running back Tyrion Davis-Price, throws to freshman wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, a special play for freshman running back Tre Bradford and a series of passes to freshman tight end Arik Gilbert, who opted out of the season three days later.
Teams ideally play underclassmen late in blowouts, using garbage time to develop them before they one day start, with some exceptions. But LSU doesn’t have that choice. Of the 97 players listed on LSU’s roster, 70 are either freshmen or sophomores with 45 considered true or redshirt freshmen. This doesn't take into account the number on scholarship.
LSU wants to win its final two games against No. 6 Florida and Ole Miss, but the Tigers have to use a roster filled by underclassmen after opt outs and departures for the NFL drained the team of veteran players. Instead of solely developing them for 2021, LSU needs its underclassmen now. LSU used 55 players against Alabama. Thirty-three of them were freshmen or sophomores.
“They're all playing,” coach Ed Orgeron said. “It's not like we're saving for the future. It's what we have. Most of the players that are playing are playing for 2020. It just happens most of them are young players.”
LSU’s 2019 championship team appeared to create a solid foundation for the program, but 34 players from that team left the program, many of them starters last season. The departures left LSU without veterans.
Ten players started for the first time in the opener against Mississippi State, and as senior punter Zach Von Rosenberg explained in October, the freshmen hadn't learned how to prepare for games like the leaders of LSU's championship team who walked around the facility watching film on their iPads.
As the season continued, more underclassmen entered the lineup. The injury to redshirt junior quarterback Myles Brennan forced LSU to start true freshman TJ Finley. Junior wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr.’s decision to opt out and an injury to senior Racey McMath pushed two freshmen and a sophomore into the starting lineup at wide receiver against Alabama.
Freshmen develop at different rates. Some players, such as Gilbert and sophomore cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., can enter the starting lineup immediately. Others need more time, depending on their athletic ability and maturity. Orgeron believes the freshmen who enroll early have more success their first season.
“It mostly depends on the freshmen themselves,” senior linebacker Jabril Cox said. “Some people are quick learners. They get up to speed really fast. Some people, it takes them a couple of games. Just giving them this experience is something that’s very helpful for them.”
The amount of attrition LSU had this year left the coaches without much choice but to play true freshmen, who formed the No. 4 signing class in the country, according to 247Sports.
By the time LSU played the Crimson Tide, 18 true freshmen had played at some point this season and five had multiple starts, the most in a season since eight true freshmen started in 2017.
With underclassmen filling the lineup, freshmen or sophomores accounted for all of LSU’s rushing yards (98), passing yards (254) and the majority (191 of 254) of its receiving yards against Alabama. Unless more leave the program, they’ll form the base for LSU’s future.
“I love the freshmen we have on this football team,” Orgeron said. “I think with one or two recruiting classes, we will build championship teams again. I feel like we can do it.”
As LSU tries to finish its season with a shred of positive momentum over the next two games, Cox said LSU’s trying to improve on-field communication between veterans and underclassmen, something usually honed during the offseason but limited by shutdowns related to the coronavirus pandemic.
“There’s not a lack of talent or whatnot,” senior center Liam Shanahan said. “For us, it’s just keep getting these younger guys — who’ve been playing not just the last couple of weeks but the whole year for us — keep building their confidence and letting everybody go out and play the best they can and put the talent that we have on display.”
The next two weeks, LSU’s reliance on freshmen will only continue. This Saturday against Florida, quarterback Max Johnson, another true freshman, may start for the first time.