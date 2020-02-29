When LSU travels to Arkansas for the women’s basketball regular-season finale Sunday, there won’t be an ambush. Tigers coach Nikki Fargas knows exactly what her team is in for.
The Razorbacks’ game plan is to overwhelm opponents with a barrage of 3-point shots, early and often, and from the top of the roster to the bottom.
It’s quite a challenge for LSU (19-8, 9-6 in SEC play) to stay in play for a top-four finish and a double-bye in next week’s conference tournament. The teams tip off at 2 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena.
“The 3-ball,” Fargas said plainly when asked what to expect. “They shoot a lot of 3s and have multiple players — probably everybody on their roster — that can shoot a 3. We’ve got to be locked in. They are a team that like to put up a lot of shots and early in the shot clock. They want to put up more 3s than your 2s because it will never add up. Our defensive effort has got to be there.”
The Razorbacks (21-7, 9-6 SEC) lead the conference in points per game (84.7) and 3-point shooting percentage (38.8%). Arkansas has attempted 707 3-pointers, 85 more than their nearest rival, and made 274.
The 3-point arc isn’t the only place the Razorbacks excel. Arkansas leads the conference in free-throw percentage (75.6%) and in free throws attempted (595) from their ability to drive to the basket.
Amber Ramirez is the top gunner, connecting on 94 of 205 attempts (45.9%) while Alexis Tole free has hit 81 of 193 (42%) and Chelsea Dungee 44 of 145 (30.3%). Dungee is the team’s leading scorer and fourth in the conference with a 17.3 average.
“They are a great shooting team,” LSU guard Khayla Pointer said. “We have to be at our best on defense.”
Playing well on offense can help a team’s defense by controlling the pace of play. Fargas said her team needs to be cleaner than it was against Vanderbilt in Thursday’s victory. LSU committed 17 turnovers and struggled to put the game away, even in the final 30 seconds.
“Taking care of the basketball on offense is always key,” Fargas said. “We have to give ourselves a chance. Establishing Faustine Aifuwa and Awa Trasi is a must for us, as well as playing downhill. You’ve got to know their personnel, how to defend the dribble drive and how to close out on players who like to shoot the 3.”
Aifuwa struggled early against Vanderbilt but collected herself in the fourth quarter to get 18 points and eight rebounds. Trasi had 10 points and is the Tigers’ best outside shooting threat, having hit 25 of 63 from beyond the arc.
Fargas is hoping the defensive effort can match that of Thursday night when LSU held Vanderbilt to 55 points.
“This team has shown it can muster up a great defensive effort,” Fargas said. “To hold a team to 55 points or less is impressive and takes a lot of hard work. How we play should not waver based on who the opponent is. Our defensive scheme should stay consistent.”
An LSU victory would give LSU at least the No. 4 seed via tiebreaker if either Kentucky or Texas A&M loses on Sunday. LSU would own the tiebreaker in the event of a head-to-head or multiple-team tie for the fourth spot with Kentucky, A&M and/or Tennessee.