LSU football will retain several key pieces of its national championship team, including several on the defensive side that newly hired coordinator Bo Pelini is excited to inherit.

Pelini, who was hired in the off season to replace former defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, spoke Wednesday on local radio show "Hangin' With Hester."

The show was hosted by former LSU players Jacob Hester and T-Bob Hebert, who were both on the Tigers' 2007 national championship team when Pelini was in his first stint in Baton Rouge.

Pelini spoke on a number of topics, including what he expects from corner back Derek Stingley Jr., who earned all-American honors as a true freshman last season.

"He's not one of those guys who's gonna rest on his laurels and say 'I've arrived,'" Pelini said on the show. "I think he's only scratched the surface on how good he's gonna be."

Another player Pelini was asked about is linebacker JaCoby Stevens, another member of LSU's vaunted secondary.

As a junior in 2019, Stevens was one of LSU's most productive defensive backs with 85 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, fives sacks and three interceptions.

"He's going to be a guy the NFL - they're just going to be standing in line to try to get this guy on their football team because he can do so many things," Pelini said. "He's tough, he's physical, he's smart. He's got a lot of potential."

New contracts for Ed Orgeron, Bo Pelini approved by LSU Board of Supervisors; see details The LSU Board of Supervisors athletics committee approved new contracts for head football coach Ed Orgeron, defensive coordinator Bo Pelini an…

Pelini, who was the Tigers' defensive coordinator from 2005-07 before taking the head coach position at Nebraska, also discussed his previous time at LSU.

Watch the full radio interview below.

Can't see video above? Watch the full interview here.