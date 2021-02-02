BR.lsucarolina.102520 HS 1496.JPG
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron jumps up and down to amp up his players before they take the field for kickoff against South Carolina, Saturday, October 24, 2020, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

The LSU coaching staff has turned over on both sides of the ball heading into the 2021 season, but this week it was all about defense.

Tigers coach Ed Orgeron announced a trio of new coaching hires on Tuesday, including defensive coordinator Daronte Jones, linebackers coach Blake Baker and defensive line coach Andre Carter.

Orgeron spoke briefly on all three of those hires, and also answered questions about his plans for a defensive turnaround next season and his goal of being more involved with that group than he's been previous. 

Here's what the head coach had to say

DARONTE JONES, defensive coordinator

Daronte Jones.jpg

Minnesota VIkings DB coach Daronte Jones, second from left, at practice on November 5, 2020. ELIZABETH FLORES/Star Tribune

A sticking point for Orgeron throughout the hiring process: He sees an LSU defense with the personnel to play a 4-3 scheme, and he needed a defensive coordinator who had that same vision.

Enter former Vikings defensive backs coach, Daronte Jones, with plans to do just that. Here's what Jones had to say Tuesday morning.

BLAKE BAKER, linebackers coach

Blake baker

New LSU linebackers coach Blake Baker addresses the media Tuesday morning (Feb. 2, 2021). Screenshot via LSU video. 

There was one job that would've coaxed Blake Baker away from Miami, where he served as defensive coordinator in 2020, he said, and that was LSU.

And as he ships up to Baton Rouge, it'll double as a homecoming for his wife, Roslyn, a Mandeville native and former Tigers soccer player. 

Here's what the new LSU linebackers coach had to say Tuesday morning

ANDRE CARTER, defensive line coach

Jets Chargers Football

New York Jets coach Andre Carter walks on the sidelines before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

The 13-year NFL veteran turned down Ed Orgeron on the recruiting trail more than two decades prior, but there was no such issue this time around.

Carter joins the Tigers as the defensive line coach after last coaching defensive line for the New York Jets in 2020, and adds another dose of pro experience to a staff leading a large number of players with their own NFL ambitions. Here's what Carter had to say on Tuesday

Email Jeff Nowak at jnowak@theadvocate.com

Twitter: @Jeff_Nowak

