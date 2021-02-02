The LSU coaching staff has turned over on both sides of the ball heading into the 2021 season, but this week it was all about defense.

Tigers coach Ed Orgeron announced a trio of new coaching hires on Tuesday, including defensive coordinator Daronte Jones, linebackers coach Blake Baker and defensive line coach Andre Carter.

Orgeron spoke briefly on all three of those hires, and also answered questions about his plans for a defensive turnaround next season and his goal of being more involved with that group than he's been previous.

Here's what the head coach had to say.

What Ed Orgeron had to say on new LSU coaches Daronte Jones, Blake Baker and Andre Carter The defensive side of the ball took longer to come together in a year of change for the LSU coaching staff, but Tigers coach Ed Orgeron offici…

DARONTE JONES, defensive coordinator

A sticking point for Orgeron throughout the hiring process: He sees an LSU defense with the personnel to play a 4-3 scheme, and he needed a defensive coordinator who had that same vision.

Enter former Vikings defensive backs coach, Daronte Jones, with plans to do just that. Here's what Jones had to say Tuesday morning.

BLAKE BAKER, linebackers coach

There was one job that would've coaxed Blake Baker away from Miami, where he served as defensive coordinator in 2020, he said, and that was LSU.

And as he ships up to Baton Rouge, it'll double as a homecoming for his wife, Roslyn, a Mandeville native and former Tigers soccer player.

Here's what the new LSU linebackers coach had to say Tuesday morning.

+2 New LSU assistant coach Blake Baker talks linebackers, recruiting, family in Q&A Blake Baker was formally introduced as LSU's new defensive line coach on Tuesday, just under a week since the 38-year-old assistant agreed to …

ANDRE CARTER, defensive line coach

The 13-year NFL veteran turned down Ed Orgeron on the recruiting trail more than two decades prior, but there was no such issue this time around.

Carter joins the Tigers as the defensive line coach after last coaching defensive line for the New York Jets in 2020, and adds another dose of pro experience to a staff leading a large number of players with their own NFL ambitions. Here's what Carter had to say on Tuesday.