Trying to end a stretch of experimentation and unease, LSU baseball has settled on its lineup — at least for the next four games.

Coach Paul Mainieri plans to use the same starting nine this week, beginning against Louisiana Tech on Wednesday night.

“The competition is ratcheted up a notch,” Mainieri said. “Let's see if we can win games with this lineup put together.”

After eight different combinations through eight games, the Tigers will lean on the lineup below, establishing consistency for the first time this season.

1. Zack Mathis, 3B

2. Alex Milazzo, C

3. Cade Beloso, 1B

4. Daniel Cabrera, RF

5. Saul Garza, DH

6. Cade Doughty, 2B

7. Giovanni DiGiacomo, CF

8. Maurice Hampton, LF

9. Collier Cranford, SS

Mainieri expected to tinker with the lineup throughout the beginning of the season. LSU needed to replace the majority of its starters, so Mainieri had to give extended playing time to discover who he trusted.

By the time games began, Mainieri hoped to have one or two positions undecided. But only a handful of players established themselves as reliable starters, forcing Mainieri to try different combinations.

“I know through experience we can't continue to do this,” Mainieri said Tuesday. “You're trying to be fair to everybody, but nobody's getting into a groove.”

As players arrived at the ballpark the first week of the season, many of them didn’t know what to expect. Starters changed game-to-game. The order shifted every day. Fifteen players received at least one start over the first eight games. Only four players started every game.

Mainieri wanted the players to believe they had a chance to get in the games. The uncertainty kept some players focused because they never knew when they would play. It prevented others from finding their rhythm at the plate. The upperclassmen tried to keep younger players prepared for their moment.

“You've got to be mentally tough and come to the ballfield every day with the mindset you're going to be in the lineup that day,” junior catcher Saul Garza said.

As Mainieri experimented with different combinations of players, the Tigers were 5-3 after their second weekend series. They experienced their first shutout. They slumped during two-straight losses. They batted .231 and scored 5.4 runs per game.

“We're not hitting anywhere near where we hoped to hit,” Mainieri said.

LSU ended its last series with its largest win of the season, scoring 10 runs against Eastern Kentucky. The win increased confidence amongst the players, making them believe they had moved in the correct direction on offense.

With the lineup set this week, Garza thinks the starters will feel relieved, knowing they won’t lose their spot the next day. He said the Tigers won’t press as much during at-bats.

“Guys can get more comfortable,” sophomore first baseman Cade Beloso said. “I think that can help a few guys moving forward.”

And now, as LSU plays Louisiana Tech before travelling to Houston for the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic this weekend, it will find out if that group can win games. If not, Mainieri has another week to tinker with the lineup before LSU begins its Southeastern Conference schedule.

“This is a really important week for us to build confidence, get a little bit of cockiness going and believe that we can beat the top teams with the guys we run out,” Mainieri said. “We're going to bite the bullet and make some decisions for this week.”