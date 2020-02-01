LSU and No. 15 Texas A&M women’s basketball teams know each other well, but there is still a major unknown when the teams face off Sunday at 2 p.m. in the PMAC.
The Aggies leading scorer Chennedy Carter hasn’t played since injuring an ankle in a 57-54 loss to LSU Jan. 9. Kennedy, averaging 22.5 points per game, has been practicing and could return.
“With her or without her they’re a great team,” LSU point guard Khayla Pointer said. “It’s going to be a dogfight. We know their players and they know ours.”
It’s a big game for LSU (15-5, 5-3) a game behind A&M and trying to position itself for an NCAA playoff berth. But even without Carter, the Aggies (18-3, 6-2) are on a roll with four consecutive SEC victories, including a 64-63 win at Georgia Thursday.
“It’s going to be a grind, a physical game, and we know that,” LSU coach Nikki Fargas said. “Carter is somebody who commands attention every time down the floor. But the supporting cast is stepping up. (Kayla) Wells has taken up that leadership. (Ciera) Johnson is a beast inside.”
On Thursday it was N’Dea Jones who stepped up with 21 points and 10 rebounds at Georgia. Johnson had 17 and seven rebounds and Wells 14.
LSU got quite a boost after their own offensive leader was down. Ayana Mitchell played through sickness in LSU’s 77-68 win at Florida and scored only four points in 24 minutes. But Pointer stepped up with 24 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals.
LSU also shot an out-of-character 8 for 10 from 3-point range. Jaelyn Richard-Harris had 14 points, hitting all four 3-pointers, and Jailin Cherry and Awa Trasi had 10 each. Forward Faustine Aifuwa made up for Mitchell’s absence in the paint with a game-high 11 rebounds.
“I was out there having fun, trying to get a feel for the game,” Pointer said. “Trying to make the right plays, attacking here and there and looking for my shot and my teammates.
“Ayana pulled the team aside and said she wasn’t feeling well and asked us to pick her up. I said ‘I gotcha’. Many nights I’ve been off and she picked me up. Everyone was big and contributed.”
LSU is last in the SEC in 3-point shooting but Fargas said patience paid off. Pointer and Trasi each hit 2 of 3 from beyond the arc.
“I challenged our team not to make threes central point of our game,” she said. “Since then our 3-point percentage has improved dramatically. Our shots are coming in rhythm of time in possession. We’re taking them after ball reversal or post touches when the defense gives us that look and it’s not contested.”
“We’ve gotten better in a lot of areas. It’s the hump part of the season. Eight games in, eight games left. This is where teams separate themselves. We’ve got to make our stand and say this is who we are and who we will consistently be.”