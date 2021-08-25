Three years have passed since LSU reached the seventh overtime of a college football game, and Ed Orgeron can still remember offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger’s words ringing in his headset.
“Does anybody have another 2-point play?” Ensminger said.
Ensminger had run out of them in the midst of LSU’s infamous 74-72 loss to Texas A&M in 2018.
By the third overtime, both teams had to go for two after scoring touchdowns. As they exchanged scores, LSU used four 2-point plays, only losing when its final try failed and Texas A&M converted on its next possession.
Three years later, overtime rules have changed again in college football.
Beginning this season, teams must go for two after scoring a touchdown in the second overtime period. Then, overtime will turn into something resembling penalty shots in hockey — instead of starting a new series on the 25-yard line, teams will go straight to 2-point conversion attempts. They'll go back-and-forth on 2-point plays until one team wins.
LSU’s marathon loss helped change the overtime rules. The game tied an NCAA record for the longest in college football history, creating questions about the way the format affected player safety.
During that game, athletic trainers had to tend to players multiple times. Quarterback Joe Burrow needed an IV afterward, exhausted after playing for 4 hours and 53 minutes.
That game brought about the first change in overtime rules. Beginning in 2019, teams were to begin running alternating 2-point plays instead of offensive possessions that started at the 25-yard line.
Now, teams will alternate 2-point plays starting in the third overtime period.
With the new changes in place, teams may need to develop more 2-point plays.
Orgeron said LSU already has.
After the 2018 loss at Texas A&M, Orgeron implemented 2-point play periods every Monday during the season in case LSU ever faced a similar situation. The game sat in the back of his mind, so he said LSU has developed “a @olodex of 2-point plays” over the past two years, though they may have changed with new offensive coordinator Jake Peetz.
In general, 2-point plays become difficult situations because the field shrinks. Passing lanes become narrower. Wide receivers can’t create as much separation. But if an offense chooses to run the ball, they put the ball in one player’s hands and hope the offensive line creates a crease. That reduces the number of options after the snap.
“That's more of a short-yardage situation,” senior right tackle Austin Deculus said. “Basically the same things we would do in that aspect of the game is what we would do with that. It's more of that nitty-gritty. You've got to get it.”
Senior left guard Ed Ingram said LSU hasn’t implemented the 2-point plays yet this preseason, but Orgeron believes the team is prepared for the new overtime rules because of the experience of having played seven overtime periods in one night.
Since then, he said, LSU has looked for new 2-point plays, drawing inspiration from the NFL and other college teams. Orgron called creating 2-point plays “an ongoing process.” He doesn’t want to repeat the loss to Texas A&M, though under the new rules, seven overtimes would arrive much quicker.
“Obviously, you don't want to run the same one every time,” Orgeron said. “You want to have new ones ready every week. I think we're a little ahead of the curve on that because of that overtime game.”
Deculus recently saw the rules for the new overtime format. He chuckled.
“It would have helped a lot back in 2018 when there was the whole seven-overtime game,” Deculus said, grinning. “We're not going to speak on that.”