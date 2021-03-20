INDIANAPOLIS — After a first-round win over St. Bonaventure on Saturday afternoon, LSU will next face Michigan at 6:10 p.m. Monday in Lucas Oil Stadium.
The game will be televised by CBS. Michigan is an early five-point favorite, according to BetOnline.ag.
LSU will be vying for a spot in the Sweet 16 for the second consecutive tournament when the Tigers, seeded eighth in the East region, face the top-seeded and No. 4-ranked Wolverines.
After a slow start on offense Saturday, LSU (19-9) defeated St. Bonaventure 76-61 and Michigan (21-4) took down upstart Texas Southern 82-66.