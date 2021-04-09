LEXINGTON, Ky. — For all of Landon Marceaux’s success this season — the 33 ⅔ consecutive innings without allowing an earned run, the establishment of himself as an ace, his miniscule ERA — the junior right-hander had yet to pitch into the eighth inning until Friday night.

Marceaux made his longest start this season, able to rebound after one of his worst outings of the year, and while he reached a new season-high in innings pitched, LSU played its most complete game against another Southeastern Conference team this season to win 15-2 inside Kentucky Proud Park.

After three weeks of close losses and sparse offensive production, the Tigers dominated. They simultaneously won the opener of an SEC series for the first time this year and snapped a six-game conference losing streak. LSU (19-11, 2-8 SEC) can secure a league series for the first time this season with a win in either of its next two games. Kentucky dropped to 19-8, 5-5.

“Hitting is contagious,” junior designated hitter Cade Beloso said, “and we were definitely contagious tonight.”

It in no way resembled LSU’s last nine conference games. For three weeks, the Tigers had flailed against some of the best pitching in the league. They entered the weekend last in the SEC in six major offensive categories, including batting average (.201), on-base percentage (.283) and runs scored (27), within league games.

But facing sophomore right-hander Cole Stupp, who held a 1.91 ERA over six starts, an offense that had struggled so much against fellow SEC schools reversed every offensive trend that plagued the team.

The Tigers hit three home runs, still reliant on their power. They also went 10 for 26 with runners on base, batted .500 with them in scoring position and notched 17 hits, exceeding the combined 16 they recorded in three games last weekend.

“Our hitting,” Marceaux said, “I mean gah lee, we came out swinging today.”

Bits and pieces of the lineup had come through before against SEC teams, but never all at once to create an offensive explosion. Seven starters finished with multiple hits. LSU finished with four strikeouts.

And three players near the bottom of the order who had either struggled or missed games because of an injury — junior center fielder Giovanni DiGiacomo, Beloso and sophomore catcher Hayden Travinski — finished a combined 9 for 13 with eight RBIs.

“You’ve got some balance throughout your lineup, and wow, all of a sudden, we look like a decent offensive team,” coach Paul Mainieri said. “It was kind of fun to feel like you could get contributions throughout your lineup instead of relying on two or three guys. That’s what a good baseball team looks like.”

The scoring began early when freshman right fielder Dylan Crews blasted a solo home run in the first inning. It continued when Travinski, previously hitless in the SEC, later roped a two-run single with the bases loaded.

The Tigers broke open the score in the fifth inning to take a 9-0 lead, and all the while, Marceaux dealt. He had struggled a week ago against Vanderbilt, allowing nine runs (eight earned) over 5 ⅓ innings, in his worst start this season. He wanted to pitch deep into the game to reassure LSU after junior pitcher Jaden Hill’s season-ending UCL injury.

On Friday night, Marceaux didn’t allow a run until the sixth inning. He kept his two-seam fastball near the bottom of the strike zone and controlled his off-speed pitches, regaining the precision that makes him successful. Marceaux finished with eight strikeouts and didn’t issue a walk.

“It’s one thing to score some runs,” Mainieri said, “but then your pitcher has to shut them down, and he did that, which demoralized them a little bit.”

With Marceaux approaching his pitch limit after the seventh inning, Mainieri debated whether or not to let him return for the eighth. Marceaux pleaded. He wanted to stay in the game. Mainieri agreed.

Marceaux recorded one out before throwing his 99th pitch of the night. With LSU leading 9-2 at that point, Mainieri walked out of the dugout, nervous about letting Marceaux face the top of Kentucky’s order for the fourth time.

Marceaux nodded when his coach reached the mound. He strode off the field proud of his effort having preserved LSU's bullpen and received a fist bump from every teammate in the dugout, as well as a hug from Beloso.

While LSU packed its bags, the players laughed and smiled. The Tigers had sputtered for three weeks, falling into the program’s worst SEC start since 1969, but they insisted the entire time they had the talent to compete. Beloso said they never panicked.

Perhaps one game can help turn the season around, but Mainieri shared the same message he repeated after all those losses.

“Tomorrow, the game starts 0-0,” Mainieri said. “Today’s score has nothing to do with what happens tomorrow.”