LSU coach Ed Orgeron could be a fine politician.
President Donald Trump is expected to attend No. 2 LSU's game at No. 3 Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, and Orgeron was asked on the Southeastern Conference teleconference Wednesday morning what he thought of the occasion.
"If the President wants to come to a big game like this, it's good," Orgeron said. "I just hope he sits right there in the middle and cheers for both sides."
Orgeron wouldn't want the President to cheer for LSU?
"Well, I think a President needs to be neutral," Orgeron said. "If he wants to cheer for LSU, (I'll) welcome his cheering. But obviously I don't think the President should be cheering for either team. I think he should be right down the middle."
It was a similar neutral response to what LSU quarterback Joe Burrow said on Monday.
"Regardless of political views, that’s pretty cool having the president at the game," Burrow said then. "It doesn’t matter whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican, (having) the president at the game is pretty cool."
Orgeron, a Larose native, is no stranger to politics. He struck up a friendship with Gov. John Bel Edwards shortly after he was hired full-time after the 2016 season. The two met at a duck-hunting camp in South Lafourche, when a mutual friend who owned the camp coaxed Orgeron off the recruiting trail to join them for a Saturday supper.
Edwards attended LSU's practice on Tuesday and spoke with the team.
LSU plays Alabama at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.