LSU’s Shelbi Sunseri and Florida State’s Kathryn Sandercock nearly matched each other pitch for pitch in the circle Thursday night in the opening game of the Baton Rouge super regional at Tiger Park.
In the Seminoles' 1-0 victory, Sandercock was better — but not by much.
Sandercock allowed three Tigers on base, issuing a walk to Sunseri and giving up base hits to Aliyah Andrews and Ciara Briggs.
She also had four 1-2-3 innings throughout the game and added a pair of strikeouts to pick up her 24th win of the season and ninth complete game.
Sandercock came into Thursday's matchup had the third-highest winning percentage in the nation among pitchers at .920.
But while the offense wasn’t there for the Tigers, Sunseri continued to give everything she had to keep her team in the game.
“I think everything was working overall, and I threw a well enough game,” Sunseri said of her performance. “Our defense made some plays behind me. We have to score to win, and I think that’s something that we’ve seen throughout this year. We have to manufacture a run somehow, some way, and make something happen.”
FSU's lone run off Sunseri came in the top of the sixth.
Sydney Sherrill led off with a single through the right side on a 1-2 count. Kalei Harding then singled to center field, putting runners on first and third.
With one out, Cassidy Davis lifted a fly ball to right field just deep enough to score Sherrill from third.
Sunseri did go 0-for-1 at the plate with a strikeout and a walk. In the circle, she threw 88 pitches, allowing six hits, one earned run, three strikeouts and zero walks.
LSU coach Beth Torina commended Sunseri for continuing to battle throughout the game and throw her best stuff.
“There is one pitch (from Sunseri) that I would like back, but otherwise I thought she did a really good job with keeping us in the ball game and staying in the zone and keeping (the Seminoles) off balance,” Torina said.
Thursday's loss was a missed opportunity for the Tigers, who couldn't capitalize on Sunseri's strong outing. But LSU and FSU play again at 6 p.m. Friday, and the Tigers have been in a similar spot before.
They fell into this predicament against the Seminoles four years ago in Tallahassee, Florida, and proceeded to win the final two games to advance to the Women's College World Series.
This season, the Tigers lost the opener in seven of their 11 three game series. They ended up winning the series five of the seven times and had only been swept once in a series this season, at Florida.
“We’re the Fighting Tigers for a reason,” Sunseri said. “We never do anything easy. We always find a way to do it the hard way to make it interesting. That’s kind of where we’re at right now. We just got to put our head down and go back to work tonight and just play our hearts out tomorrow and play LSU softball.”