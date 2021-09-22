Returning players highlighted LSU football practice as junior left tackle Cam Wire, junior running back Tyrion Davis-Price and freshman defensive back Sage Ryan reappeared during the brief viewing portion Wednesday afternoon.
Wire, Davis-Price and Ryan all practiced in gold, non-contact jerseys. They were absent when LSU held an open period Tuesday. Wire, who hasn’t played since the season opener, wore a brace on his right knee.
Their presence indicated they may be available to play soon, though coach Ed Orgeron said Wire hadn’t practiced until Wednesday. He didn’t participate much during the 15-minute viewing period.
LSU has looked for other options this week with Wire’s status uncertain, unsatisfied with how redshirt freshman Xavier Hill played at left tackle the last two games. Sophomore Anthony Bradford and freshman Garrett Dellinger appeared to rotate at left tackle during individual drills Wednesday.
"Whoever practices better this week is going to play," Orgeron said. "We've got guys who are fighting for it."
Ryan has managed a nagging injury since preseason camp, which has kept the former five-star recruit from making his debut. He also missed time last week after the death of his cousin, Kevione Faulk, the 19-year-old daughter of LSU running backs coach Kevin Faulk.
Davis-Price’s status appeared more certain for LSU’s upcoming game against Mississippi State.
“I think Ty's going to play,” Orgeron said Wednesday morning. “He had a minor injury, just got some treatment yesterday.”
Roll call:
Players not seen during the open portion of practice:
S Todd Harris, Sr.
LB Josh White, So.
QB Tavion Faulk, Fr.
QB Myles Brennan, Sr.
DE Zavier Carter, Fr.
WR Chris Hilton, Fr.
RB Tre Bradford, So.
TE Jack Mashburn, So.
DE Antoine Sampah, So.
OL Charles Turner, So.
OL Thomas Perry, So.
DT Glen Logan, Sr.
Players in gold, non-contact jerseys:
CB Dwight McGlothern, So.
RB Tyrion Davis-Price, Jr.
DB Matthew Langlois, Fr.
DB Sage Ryan, Fr.
WR Devonta Lee, Jr.
RB Armoni Goodwin, Fr.
DB Cordale Flott, Jr.
WR Trey Palmer, Jr.
RB Nick Demas, R-Fr.
OG Chasen Hines, Sr.
OT Cam Wire, Jr.
OL Marcus Dumervil, R-Fr.
DE Neil Farrell, Sr.
