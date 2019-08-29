The Advocate's LSU beat team predicts the outcome of the Tigers' opener with Georgia Southern on Saturday night.

Brooks Kubena

LSU 42, Georgia Southern 14

Joe Burrow's comfort in the run-pass option will be ahead of the others, but it doesn't mean every option will be a pass. The RPO still starts with the run game, and the Tigers can overpower Georgia Southern on the ground. LSU's talent on defense will be too much for the Eagles tricky gun option.

Wilson Alexander

LSU 41, Georgia Southern 10

Georgia Southern once beat Florida in The Swamp, but its funky shotgun triple-option won’t overcome LSU’s defensive talent. With the Eagles’ offense shut down, the Tigers will debut their new run-pass option scheme, using Georgia Southern as a tune-up for Texas.

Scott Rabalais

LSU 38, Georgia Southern 17

The Tigers’ new offense is finally ready for its prime-time debut. Expect some breathtaking possessions, some lousy ones, and enough defense to get by a tricky opponent. Georgia Southern’s triple option will carry it to some uncomfortably long possessions, but LSU’s talent wins out.

Sheldon Mickles

LSU 34, Georgia Southern 14

At long last, LSU will pull back the curtain on a spread offense that could final bring the Tigers out of the stone ages and please their fans. Coaches usually don't show a lot in a season opener, but, in this case, Joe Burrow may get to take his new ride out for a pretty good spin.

