LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade interviewed last week with the Complex Case Unit, a source confirmed to The Advocate, marking the latest step in an NCAA investigation that has dragged on for more than two years.

Wade’s interview stretched over two days as he answered questions related to the investigation into alleged recruiting violations within the men’s basketball program.

The Complex Case Unit handles investigations as part of the Independent Accountability Resolution Process, an avenue that LSU’s case entered September 2020.

At least one additional interview with an LSU assistant coach is scheduled for this week, according to Sports Illustrated, which first reported the interview with Wade.

NCAA extends investigation into LSU athletics; case involves ‘at least’ 13 men’s basketball recruits, records show The NCAA was scheduled to complete its investigation of alleged violations within the LSU men’s basketball and football programs by July 31, but that deadline has been extended, further stretching an investigation that has lasted roughly three years.

The investigation has been extended multiple times this year as the Complex Case Unit conducts additional interviews. The last entry on the IARP’s public case timeline said the chief panel member “issued a resolution of pre-hearing procedural issues” on Sept. 24.

Once the investigation concludes, LSU likely will receive a notice of allegations that could affect Wade’s future at the school. After wiretaps revealed Wade discussed a “strong-ass offer” for a recruit, LSU altered his contract in 2019 so he could be fired for cause if he is charged with a Level I or Level II violation.

Entering the IARP process automatically combined investigations into LSU men's basketball and football into one case. LSU has tried to separate them, but the NCAA has denied the requests.