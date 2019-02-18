airforcelsu.021819 173.jpg
LSU’s Zach Watson (9) gets a hit in the first inning of LSU's win over Air Force Sunday in Alex Box Stadium.

 ADVOCATE PHOTO BY PATRICK DENNIS

WHO: Southeastern Louisiana at LSU

WHEN: 4 p.m. Tuesday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: None

STREAMING: SECN+

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1

RECORDS: Southeastern 0-3, LSU 3-0

RANKINGS: Southeastern is not ranked. LSU is ranked No. 1 by Collegiate Baseball.

LIKELY STARTERS: Southeastern — So. LHP Trey Shaffer (3-1, 3.90 ERA, 30 IP, 11 BB, 35 SO in 2018); LSU — Fr. RHP Cole Henry (0-0, 0.00 ERA, ⅔ IP, 0 BB, 0 SO)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: For the third-straight game, an LSU freshman pitcher will make his first start. This time, it's Henry. The right-hander from Florence, Alabama, is described as a “power pitcher” on LSU’s website. He throws a mid-90s fastball, 12-6 curve and changeup. Detroit selected him in the 38th round of last year’s draft.

