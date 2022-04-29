No. 19 LSU pounded out a season-high 17 hits and Ali Kilponen pitched a two-hitter for her 13th complete game in an 9-1 victory against No. 9 Florida in the opener of a three-game series Friday night at Tiger Park.
The Tigers (32-17, 11-8) moved into sole possession of fourth place in the Southeastern Conference with the victory combined with Georgia’s loss to Auburn. LSU jumped ahead 3-0 in the first game and finished off the Gators (36-13, 11-11) via the mercy rule with four runs in the sixth inning.
"Every player in the lineup got a hit tonight, which I think is an incredible thing to think about," LSU coach Beth Torina said. "We were well-prepared. They're getting the results."
Taylor Pleasants and Georgia Clark hit back-to-back homers in the sixth and Ali Newland, who knocked in three runs, ended the game with a run-scoring double to left field. Newland, Clark and Shelbi Sunseri had three hits each. Newland and Pleasants had three RBIs each.
"It showed what we did this week," said Pleasants. "We were very diligent in what we were looking for and looking at. We did a lot of machine work, hitting a lot of balls, and it paid off.
Kilponen (17-4) allowed only an unearned run and two hits while striking out three and walking three. Throughout the game, she got weak contact from Florida batters, leading to eight pop-up outs.
"It's always nice pitching with a lead. You're able to attack the zone a little better," Torina said. "She did a good job of keeping them off balance and used her best stuff to attack them. With someone as talented as Ali, you go with her best."
LSU jumped on top quickly as Danieca Coffey and Ciara Briggs singled to open the home first inning, each extending personal hitting streaks to eight games. Pleasants followed with a run-scoring double to left-center field.
Florida starter Elizabeth Hightower (12-6) almost got out of the jam by striking out Clark and Sunseri. But Newland ripped a single up the middle to score both runners for a 3-0 lead.
"We do much better when we do that," Pleasants said of the fast start. "It's good for the pitchers, knowing we have the lead. When one person does it, that makes it so much easier. It trickles down, and it's a great team win."
LSU got two more runs in the fourth inning when consecutive singles by McKenzie Redoutey, Morgan Cummins and Sydney Peterson brought home one run. Clark later singled with the bases loaded to score another, but Briggs was thrown out at home to end the inning.