The LSU women’s basketball team fell one spot to No. 12 in The Associated Press poll Monday after Sunday’s one-point loss at Florida.
The Tigers (17-3, 5-2 Southeastern Conference) were replaced in the No. 11 spot by coach Kim Mulkey’s former team, Baylor, which moved up four spots. LSU was one of 11 ranked teams to lose last week and will attempt to get back on track Thursday at Arkansas.
The victory for Florida (15-5, 5-2) was the fifth consecutive and third against a ranked team in that span. It wasn’t enough to get the Gators into the Top 25, but they did earn 12 voting points.
South Carolina (17-1) held onto the No. 1 spot, followed by Stanford (14-3), North Carolina State (14-3), Tennessee (18-2) and Louisville (16-2), which lost to North Carolina State last week. Other ranked teams that fell include Iowa State (twice), UConn, Maryland, Georgia, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, North Carolina, Colorado (thrice) and Kentucky (twice).
Sidetracked
The Mulkey juggernaut ran into a mirror-image team it could not overcome in the loss to Florida. Coming off a bye and going into back-to-back road games, LSU stayed close but couldn’t finish a team that executed the same formula LSU has used, only better.
The Gators were physical and quick on the perimeter to get off to a fast start, traits LSU has utilized itself. It was the first time in 15 games LSU went into the second quarter trailing, the last being a November game against New Mexico State.
Mulkey said she “didn’t think two of our starters came ready to play.” Jailin Cherry played just under 24 minutes and had two points and five of LSU’s 19 turnovers. Faustine Aifuwa played 25:44 and had six points with three turnovers. She took only five shots.
In the fourth quarter, Mulkey ultimately limited Aifuwa’s time in favor of a fourth guard, Ryann Payne, who responded with eight points off the bench. With the game still in doubt, Aifuwa played only 3:12 and Cherry 1:12 in the final quarter.
“Cherry was a non-factor in the second half,” Mulkey said. I hardly played her. I gave her another chance to go back in. We’re battling out here. We need everybody to have their chin up ready to go.
“It was the flow of the game. Every kid wants to do good. There’s no issues. Where I thought we could have an advantage was in the post. We didn’t get any consistent scoring from the post from the four players. I had to go small a lot of the second half because of transition defense.”
Even with those difficulties, LSU was in position to win. The Tigers missed two 3-pointers while holding a one-point lead in the final two minutes. The game had 13 lead changes and nine ties.
Autumn Newby was effective in her return from an injury a week ago with six points and 11 rebounds.
Khayla Pointer scored a career-high 35 points and had three steals but only one rebound and one assist. She made 11 of 27 shots from the field. She and and Alexis Morris, who had eight points, combined to take 40 of LSU’s 65 shots.
LSU outshot the Gators (43.1%-37.5%) but shot 5 for 17 (29.4%) each in the first and fourth quarters. In the middle quarters the Tigers were a combined 18 for 31 (58.1%).
LSU entered the game averaging 13.7 turnovers but gave it away 19 times — 15 of which were steals by the aggressive Gators.
“They were much more physical,” Mulkey said of the Gators. “You either respond or you don’t. I can preach and go over things, but you’ve got to go experience it.”
Payne steps up
Mulkey praised Payne’s defense on Florida’s Kiara Smith, who had 23 points and eight assists. Payne played 25:18, her second longest stint of the season and longest in a conference game. Muleky said Payne still needs some polish in other areas.
“I thought she did the best job defensively when we were able to make them execute in half court on Smith’s left hand,” Mulkey said. “She didn’t let her get in the paint all night.
“We have to continue to work with Ryann. She doesn’t know if she’s at the point or the 2; she doesn’t flow smoothly on what position she needs to play. She took a bad 3 when we were up one. You don’t want her to be gun-shy, but you want her to understand we can get that shot any time. Let’s get to the rim.”
Topping the list
Pointer leads all conference scorers in conference games only with a 22.4 points per game average. She’s third in overall scoring at 19 points per game behind Mississippi State’s Rickea Jackson (20.3) and Kentucky’s Thyne Howard (19.0).
Pointer, who leads the nation in minutes played, went the entire game for the eighth time this season and fifth time in seven conference games, including 45 minutes in the overtime victory against Missouri.
Rescheduled
Elsewhere in the SEC, the Ole Miss at South Carolina game postponed Jan. 2 has been rescheduled for Thursday at a tipoff time to be determined.