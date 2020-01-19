While LSU has lost two members of its coaching staff to outside jobs in wake of the team's national championship, a cornerstone of Ed Orgeron's staff is reportedly staying in Baton Rouge.

Corey Raymond, the longtime leader of LSU's secondary, has turned down an offer to join Jimbo Fisher's staff at Texas A&M, according to an AL.com report.

AL.com's Matt Zenitz said Raymond was targeted by the Aggies after their cornerbacks coach Maurice Linguist left for an NFL job on Mike McCarthy's staff with the Dallas Cowboys. Raymond, however, rejected those offers, sources told Zenitz.

Raymond, who played collegiately at LSU and spent six seasons in the NFL, has been on the Tigers' staff dating back to 2012. He coached all of the team's defensive backs through the 2017 season before switching to coaching only cornerbacks in 2018.

During his tenure, the Tigers have enhanced their claim of being "DBU," sending nine secondary players to the NFL with two more likely headed that way in Grant Delpit and Kristian Fulton. Raymond has also helped LSU produce seven first team All-Americans.

The attempted hiring of Raymond is the second time a member of Ed Orgeron's staff has turned down the chance to join Fisher in College Station since he took over the program.

Dave Aranda, LSU's former defensive coordinator who was recently named the new head coach at Baylor, spurned multiple advances from Fisher at the beginning of 2018 following LSU's Citrus Bowl loss to Notre Dame.

Aranda is joined by Joe Brady, the Tigers' former passing game coordinator, who is leaving to join the Carolina Panthers and new head coach Matt Rhule — Baylor's former head coach — as the team's offensive coordinator.

Mickey Joseph, LSU's wide receivers coach, was also recently offered a promotion to join Nebraska's staff as the Cornhuskers passing game coordinator and associate head coach but turned it down.