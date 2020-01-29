In an interview with a TV station in Ohio, newly hired LSU defensive coordinator Bo Pelini opened up on his decision to leave Youngstown State and join the Tigers' football program.

While speaking with WFMJ in Youngstown, Pelini provided new details into the timeline and factors that went into him accepting the job.

"Fortunately, LSU, they gave me some time to make the decision," Pelini said. "(I) weighed everything and (Youngstown State) ... was very supportive. It just felt like the right time."

Pelini said he's considered several offers.

It wasn't until last weekend that Pelini, with his family, made the decision.

"We started talking a couple weeks ago, but we didn't really - there were a couple offers and we went back and forth a couple times," Pelini said. "I just took the weekend to think it over."

Pelini told WFMJ returning to LSU after it just won a national title feels like déjà vu.

Before he was the head coach at Youngstown State and Nebraska, Pelini was the Tigers' defensive coordinator from 2005-07, which includes LSU's 2007 national title team.

Pelini said he recently spoke with Dave Aranda, who left as LSU's defensive coordinator to take the head position at Baylor.

"I said 'I've been there,' it was the same kind of thing," Pelini said. "It's weird how things come back around."

You can watch the full interview here.