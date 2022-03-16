The Florida State and Missouri State women will face off in a First Four play-in game in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center at 8 p.m. Thursday on ESPN2, kicking off a two-round, four-team bracket within the NCAA women's tournament.
The winner will claim the No. 11 seed in the Spokane region of the bracket and earn a Saturday afternoon date with the No. 6 seed Ohio State. The winner of that game will then face the winner between LSU and Jackson State, who tip off at 4 p.m. Saturday in the PMAC.
Missouri State (24-7) overcame season-ending injuries to two of their best players, Jasmine Franklin and Abby Hipp, to finish second in the Missouri Valley Conference. Their leading scorer and rebounder is a 6-foot-3 senior forward named Abigayle Jackson. She averaged 13 points and 6.7 rebounds per game this season and shot from the field at a 45.1% clip.
The Bears are ranked 10th in the nation in offensive rebounds. They’ve also allowed the 10th-fewest points per game.
Florida State (17-13) is a big, physical team that finished seventh in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Morgan Jones, a 6-foot-2 senior guard, leads her team in points, rebounds and steals. Her 14.7 points-per-game average doubles that of the Seminoles’ second-leading scorer.
Florida State has been to 16 of the last 17 NCAA tournaments under coach Sue Semrau. The farthest they’ve advanced is the Elite Eight, where they lost three times — in 2010, 2015 and 2017.
This year is the first time the women’s bracket expanded to a field of 68. When the men’s tournament expanded in 2011, one of the First Four teams, VCU, reached the Final Four. Each coach said Wednesday that they won’t think about making a similar run. They’ll instead focus on one game at a time.
That’ll begin Thursday night in the PMAC.
“I think the best approach is, it’s this game,” Semrau said. “I don’t think there’s this underdog mentality or anything else. There’s nothing more important than this game tomorrow night.”