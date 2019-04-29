A video revealed Monday during an NCAA corruption trial in New York showed a former Arizona assistant connecting Will Wade and a $300,000 recruiting offer to land Naz Reid.

Emanuel "Book" Richardson can be heard in the video discussing the offer for the then 5-star recruit out of New Jersey, according to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports.

Richardson is quoted as saying: “Look, there’s a deal in place, I got $300,000 for him."

He then says, “I said listen, s***, give me half that and I’ll make sure he goes there.”

Undercover video revealed on Monday showed Book Richardson talking about LSU coach Will Wade approaching him with an informal inquiry about luring Book away from Arizona to coach with at LSU. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 29, 2019

Richardson's comments came in the context of him telling a story about Wade approaching him about leaving Arizona for a job at LSU.

Richardson is a former Arizona assistant who pleaded guilty in January to to one felony count of conspiracy to commit bribery.

He was accused of accepting $20,000 in bribes to steer Arizona players toward certain managers and financial advisers. His sentencing was scheduled for May 30.

Federal district Judge Edgardo Ramos ruled earlier this month issued an initial ruling that testimony from both Wade and current Arizona head coach Sean Miller was likely irrelevant to the criminal case, which focuses narrowly on a handful of alleged bribes paid to assistant coaches, including Richardson.

Ramos indicated he might change his mind during the trial but rejected a second request earlier this week to have Miller testify.

Defense attorneys in the case had reportedly subpoenaed Wade, whose discussion with federally convicted middleman Christian Dawkins was captured on an FBI wiretap as the pair discussed a "strong ass offer" and "the Smart thing." The latter was likely in reference to LSU guard Javonte Smart, who was recruited in the same time frame and has since declared for the NBA draft after his freshman season.

Wade was suspended for more than a month after the reports of the wiretaps surfaced, missing the entirety of the NCAA Tournament.

Wade was reinstated on April 14 after finally agreeing to meet with LSU officials two days earlier. Part of Wade's reinstatement agreement included his agreement to forfeit performance bonuses for his team’s SEC championship season and agreeing to amend the contract to allow for his firing if he commits a Level I or Level II NCAA violation or if the NCAA infractions committee issues a formal notice to LSU that Wade was involved in a Level 1 or Level 2 violation.

On Aug. 18, 2017, Reid announced that he was down to two schools in his recruitment: LSU and Arizona.

Reid was visited by Wade on Sept. 11, 2017 and verbally committed the next day, according to 247 Sports.

He then signed with LSU on Nov. 13 that year.

