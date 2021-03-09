BR.lsugym.030621 HS 318.JPG
LSU freshman Haleigh Bryant celebrates with assistant coach Bob Moore after sticking the landing on vault against Missouri, Friday, March 5, 2021, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Bryant recorded her first collegiate perfect 10 in the event.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

The regular season apparently couldn't end without one more Southeastern Conference freshman off the week award for LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant.

The first-year Tiger earned the SEC honor for the fifth time, the conference office announced Tuesday. She was also named SEC gymnast of the week in January after a road win at Arkansas.

Bryant set a career high against Missouri last Friday with an all-around score of 39.625, tying sophomore teammate Kiya Johnson for first place. Bryant's effort was keyed by a perfect 10 on vault, the second freshman to earn a 10.0 score this season and just the fourth 10.0 score in LSU history by a freshman.

Arguably the nation's top newcomer, Bryant is ranked third nationally on floor, fifth on vault and eighth in the all-around.

Alabama's Luisa Blanco and Arkansas' Kennedy Hambrick shared SEC gymnast of the week honors, while Georgia's Megan Roberts was specialist of the week.

The No. 3-ranked Tigers take this week off before traveling to Huntsville, Alabama, on March 20 for the SEC Championship meet. LSU will be the No. 2 seed in the event, which will be televised on the SEC Network.

Email Scott Rabalais at srabalais@theadvocate.com

