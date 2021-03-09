The regular season apparently couldn't end without one more Southeastern Conference freshman off the week award for LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant.
The first-year Tiger earned the SEC honor for the fifth time, the conference office announced Tuesday. She was also named SEC gymnast of the week in January after a road win at Arkansas.
Bryant set a career high against Missouri last Friday with an all-around score of 39.625, tying sophomore teammate Kiya Johnson for first place. Bryant's effort was keyed by a perfect 10 on vault, the second freshman to earn a 10.0 score this season and just the fourth 10.0 score in LSU history by a freshman.
Arguably the nation's top newcomer, Bryant is ranked third nationally on floor, fifth on vault and eighth in the all-around.
Alabama's Luisa Blanco and Arkansas' Kennedy Hambrick shared SEC gymnast of the week honors, while Georgia's Megan Roberts was specialist of the week.
The No. 3-ranked Tigers take this week off before traveling to Huntsville, Alabama, on March 20 for the SEC Championship meet. LSU will be the No. 2 seed in the event, which will be televised on the SEC Network.