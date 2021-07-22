HOOVER, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference is renewing its pre-pandemic plans to move SEC Football Media Days around the conference footprint.
The event will leave its ancestral home here in Hoover to return to Atlanta in 2022, then goes to Nashville, Tennessee in 2023.
There are no firm plans after that, but SEC and Allstate Sugar Bowl officials said Thursday that there have been preliminary talks between the league and the bowl to bring SEC Media Days to New Orleans at some point.
The four-day gathering of media, coaches and players has been held in Birmingham or suburban Hoover every year since 1985 except two: in 2018 when it was at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta and in 2020 when it was canceled by the pandemic.
Boutte named to Biletnikoff watch list
LSU sophomore wide receiver Kayshon Boutte was named Thursday to the Biletnikoff Award Watch list, given annually to the nation’s top wide receiver.
Former Tigers Ja’Marr Chase and Josh Reed won the award in 2019 and 2001, respectively.
Boutte had 45 catches for 735 yards and five touchdowns in 2020. Boutte was also named to the Maxwell Award watch list earlier this week, given annually to the nation's most outstanding player.
In LSU’s season finale against Ole Miss, Boutte set the SEC single-game receiving record with 308 yards and three touchdowns on 14 catches in a 53-48 victory.
Painful memory from Missouri
With his team badly depleted on the defensive line, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said he was silently pleading for LSU to not to try a certain play from the 1-yard line at the end of last year’s game in Columbia.
“Oh my God, please don’t quarterback sneak it,” Drinkwitz recalled thinking.
Mizzou’s problem was it was seriously thin on defensive linemen. What Drinkwitz didn’t know was that LSU quarterback Myles Brennan suffered an abdominal muscle tear earlier in the game and was no threat to run. Neither LSU backup quarterbacks, Max Johnson and TJ Finley (now at Auburn) had played to that point in the season.
LSU sent running back Ty Davis-Price into the line twice for no gain. Brennan then threw two passes for wide receiver Terrace Marshall that fell incomplete, preserving Missouri’s 45-41 upset victory.
Harsin had role in football lore
First-year Auburn coach Bryan Harsin is one of the reasons the nation loves Boise State.
Harsin, a Boise, Idaho, native, and Boise State alumn, was the Broncos’ offensive coordinator who called two of the most memorable trick plays in college football history to upset Oklahoma, 43-42, in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl.
The first was a 50-yard hook-and-lateral play on fourth-and-18 to tie the game with seven seconds remaining.
Harsin saved the best for last.
Oklahoma went ahead in overtime on Adrian Peterson's 25-yard run. Boise scored on a 6-yard pass and stunned the Sooners with a game-winning Statue of Liberty play.
Quarterback Jared Zabransky faked a pass toward three receivers on the right and slipped the ball to running back Ian Johnson, who ran left for the winning two-point play.
SEC preseason media vote
The SEC predicted order of finish and the preseason All-SEC team as voted on by reporters attending SEC Media Days will be released Friday.
The last word
“We’re not scared of Alabama. I know that a lot of people want us to be scared, but we’re really not.”
— Auburn quarterback Bo Nix. Alabama beat Auburn 42-13 last season
