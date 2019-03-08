With the bases loaded, two outs in the ninth inning and LSU trailing by one run Friday night, shortstop Josh Smith walked to the plate.

He brought a 12-game hitting streak into the game — but like much of LSU’s lineup, he had not reached base.

But Smith dropped a single into center field, scoring two runs, giving the Tigers an improbable 4-3 win over Cal at Alex Box Stadium.

The inning started with a single by pinch hitter Saul Garza. It continued when designated hitter Giovanni DiGiacomo reached on an infield single. Hal Hughes even struck out with two outs, but LSU (10-3) loaded the bases because of a passed ball.

When Smith’s hit — the only hit by either team with a runner in scoring position — fell into the outfield grass, the Tigers poured out of the dugout and swarmed Smith.

Aside from a triple by catcher Brock Mathis, who scored on a sacrifice fly, LSU did not record a hit against Cal starting pitcher Arman Sabouri, who threw 48 pitches through five innings.

LSU didn’t register its second hit until the seventh inning, when Cade Beloso singled to right field. Chris Reid followed with a double. Dormant for much of the game, the Tigers had runners on second and third. They cut Cal’s lead to 3-2 when Beloso scored on a sac fly from Mathis.

The inning ended without LSU tying the game.

An inning later, LSU put runners on first and second with one out, but again, the Tigers did not push a run across the plate. Some of Cal’s players emerged from the dugout screaming, “Let’s go.”

All of this after Cal led off the game with a home run. Slightly hunched and standing a few feet off the mound, Zack Hess watched the ball sail out of the park. He had thrown two pitches. Cal’s hitter, Cameron Eden, hit the second one past the Tabasco sign near center field.

It was an ugly beginning to a start LSU coach Paul Mainieri called “very, very important” for Hess, who had struggled in previous starts. Except the rest of the outing did not spiral for the junior right-hander.

At first, Hess seemed to lack the control LSU wants from its Friday night starter, especially with Southeastern Conference play beginning next week. He walked the next batter after Eden’s leadoff home run. The Golden Bears hit the ball hard throughout the first inning.

Unlike some of his previous starts, Hess settled into a rhythm. He did not struggle with his mechanics, as he did during the season opener. His arm did not get hit by a line drive, as it did last week at Texas. Hess allowed just four batters to reach base from the second though the fifth innings. He struck out five.

After recording two outs to open the sixth inning, Hess, his pitch count closing in on 90, gave up a single and a walk — both on 3-2 pitches. Aaron George entered the game. He walked the bases loaded. Then he walked in a run. Cal scored again on a passed ball before George ended the inning.

But the Golden Bears did not score again, even though they put a runner on third base in the seventh and eighth innings.

That enabled Smith and the Tigers to stage their improbable rally in the ninth.